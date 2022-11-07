Read full article on original website
Joakim Noah states reason behind beef with Miami Heat Big 3 was because Chris Bosh ‘straight up told me he was f—–g coming to Chicago’
In the 2010 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat’s iconic Big 3 featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came together. The offseason changed the landscape of the league for years to come, and the Heat’s Big 3 era was a major success. The team won two NBA titles during the trio’s four seasons together.
Billy Donovan doesn't want the Chicago Bulls to be overly dependent on DeMar DeRozan
Billy Donovan wants the Chicago Bulls to develop an offensive identity outside of DeMar DeRozan
FOX Sports
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Marshall 1-1, Graham 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Alvarado 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Murphy III 0-3, McCollum 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Graham 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 16 (Hernangomez 4, Ingram 4, Marshall...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Porterville Recorder
Lightning visit the Capitals in Eastern Conference action
Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have...
Porterville Recorder
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
ESPN
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win
Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
FOX Sports
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
