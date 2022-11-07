Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have been pretty cautious with overextending Klay Thompson so far this season. As a result, he sat out last Friday's contest due to right Achilles tendon injury management on the second leg of the back-to-back set. But after having the weekend to rest, he's back in action, starting on the wing. In a corresponding move, Moody is reverting to the bench.

