New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HoosiersNow

Indiana Basketball's Sydney Parrish: 'She's a Baller'

Indiana guard Sydney Parrish made her presence known in her first game in the cream and crimson leading the team with four steals. Head coach Teri Moren said Parrish is scrappy, a vocal leader and has been a great option for the Hoosiers, something the team didn't have one or two seasons ago.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 116, Houston 109

Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

MILWAUKEE (136) Beauchamp 7-13 0-0 19, Portis 4-12 4-4 13, Lopez 11-23 1-2 24, Allen 5-8 6-6 18, Carter 15-27 1-2 36, Ibaka 2-2 0-0 4, Nwora 1-9 2-2 5, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 5-6 12, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 50-106 19-22 136. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

Percentages: FG .510, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Bane 5-10, Brooks 3-5, Ty.Jones 3-5, Morant 2-5, Aldama 1-2, LaRavia 0-1, Konchar 0-2, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Aldama). Turnovers: 19 (Adams 6, Brooks 3, Clarke 3, Morant 3, Bane 2, LaRavia, Ty.Jones).
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Lightning visit the Capitals in Eastern Conference action

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
CBS Sports

How to watch Indiana vs. Morehead State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 112, N.Y. Knicks 85

Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

Percentages: FG .485, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Booker 5-7, Payne 4-9, Craig 2-3, Shamet 2-3, Bridges 2-6, Lee 1-4, Landale 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Saric 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Biyombo, Bridges, Landale). Turnovers: 11 (Shamet 3, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Booker,...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 21, Bellarmine holds off Louisville 67-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points, Bash Wieland added 13 and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the Cardinals 67-66 on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as coach. Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that and led by 14 late in the half. The Cardinals slowly fought back to within 59-55 with 6:41 remaining before Bellarmine answered with an 8-0 spurt to stretch its lead back to 12. Louisville didn’t quit and scored 11 unanswered points, including Mike James’ 3-pointer, to get within 67-66 with 1:02 left. But Louisville missed several chances to take the lead, starting with El Ellis’ missed free throw with 43 seconds left. Bellarmine couldn’t take advantage either, but the Cardinals continued to squander opportunities in the final eight seconds as Kamari Lands and Roosevelt Wheeler each missed shots.
LOUISVILLE, KY

