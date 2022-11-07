Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 13 Indiana pulls away to defeat Morehead State
Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 13 Indiana cruise to an 88-53 victory
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Season Opener Against Morehead State
Indiana basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season on Monday against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Basketball's Sydney Parrish: 'She's a Baller'
Indiana guard Sydney Parrish made her presence known in her first game in the cream and crimson leading the team with four steals. Head coach Teri Moren said Parrish is scrappy, a vocal leader and has been a great option for the Hoosiers, something the team didn't have one or two seasons ago.
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
Jalen Hood-Schifino Complements Johnson, Adds Dimension Indiana Lacked Last Year
The pressure was on Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson to perform at a high level on a nightly basis last season, but the addition of five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino adds another layer to the Indiana offense this time around.
Indiana Cruises Past Morehead State 88-53 Despite Slow Start in Season Opener
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener.
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
MILWAUKEE (136) Beauchamp 7-13 0-0 19, Portis 4-12 4-4 13, Lopez 11-23 1-2 24, Allen 5-8 6-6 18, Carter 15-27 1-2 36, Ibaka 2-2 0-0 4, Nwora 1-9 2-2 5, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 5-6 12, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 50-106 19-22 136. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort...
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
Percentages: FG .510, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Bane 5-10, Brooks 3-5, Ty.Jones 3-5, Morant 2-5, Aldama 1-2, LaRavia 0-1, Konchar 0-2, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Aldama). Turnovers: 19 (Adams 6, Brooks 3, Clarke 3, Morant 3, Bane 2, LaRavia, Ty.Jones).
Lightning visit the Capitals in Eastern Conference action
Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play. Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have...
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
How to watch Indiana vs. Morehead State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.
Brooklyn 112, N.Y. Knicks 85
Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
Percentages: FG .485, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Booker 5-7, Payne 4-9, Craig 2-3, Shamet 2-3, Bridges 2-6, Lee 1-4, Landale 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Saric 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Biyombo, Bridges, Landale). Turnovers: 11 (Shamet 3, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Booker,...
Morehead State's Mark Freeman Starts Strong, But Indiana Too Much To Handle Inside
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman tied the game midway through the first half, but Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau handled the Eagles in the paint to lead the Hoosiers to an 88-53 win on Monday.
Tipton scores 21, Bellarmine holds off Louisville 67-66
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points, Bash Wieland added 13 and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the Cardinals 67-66 on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as coach. Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that and led by 14 late in the half. The Cardinals slowly fought back to within 59-55 with 6:41 remaining before Bellarmine answered with an 8-0 spurt to stretch its lead back to 12. Louisville didn’t quit and scored 11 unanswered points, including Mike James’ 3-pointer, to get within 67-66 with 1:02 left. But Louisville missed several chances to take the lead, starting with El Ellis’ missed free throw with 43 seconds left. Bellarmine couldn’t take advantage either, but the Cardinals continued to squander opportunities in the final eight seconds as Kamari Lands and Roosevelt Wheeler each missed shots.
Tulane’s Near-Miraculous Turnaround That Almost Never Happened
The Green Wave have survived a lot—including two administrative attempts to shut down football. Now they’re on their way to one of their best seasons in program history.
