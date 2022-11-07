Read full article on original website
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Tee Ritson: St Helens sign winger from Barrow Raiders on season-long loan
St Helens have signed winger Tee Ritson from Championship side Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal. The 26-year-old Thailand international was last season's top try-scorer in the Championship having scored 33 tries. He adds cover at wing for Saints, who saw Regan Grace...
Stoke City: West Ham academy boss Ricky Martin appointed Stoke technical director
Stoke City have appointed Ricky Martin as their new technical director. Martin, who previously worked with Stoke boss Alex Neil at Norwich City, helping him to win promotion in 2015, has left his job as West Ham United academy boss to move to the Potteries. Martin and Neil will both...
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport
That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
Nathan Jones confirmed as new Southampton boss on three-and-a-half-year contract
Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Nathan Jones as the club’s new manager.Former Luton boss Jones, 49, had been widely expected to take charge after the Saints sacked predecessor Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.A club statement read: “Southampton is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new men’s first-team manager.The right fit for our club 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VKyFNkGrcA— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 10, 2022“The 49-year-old joins from Luton, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.”Saints had been given permission to approach Jones following Luton’s Sky...
Wales manager Rob Page admits he 'doesn't know' if Gareth Bale can play all three World Cup group stage games... as the Los Angeles FC star makes 26-man squad also including Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen
Wales manager Rob Page admitted he doesn't know whether Gareth Bale is fit enough to play three games in nine days at the World Cup, as he named his squad for Qatar on Wednesday night. Bale has had only two starts for Los Angeles FC and has not completed 90...
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
Ben Wiles: Rotherham United midfielder reflects on 'special' win over Sheffield United
Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles has called their victory over Sheffield United "one of the proudest moments of his career". The 23-year-old, who is the grandson of former Blades defender Eddie Colquhoun, scored the only goal as the Millers claimed their first win at Bramall Lane in 42 years. "It meant...
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay handed first Scotland call-up
Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey.The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir next Wednesday, November 16.Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.There is no Celtic representation in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear that they would not allow their players to be called up due to the fact they are heading to Australia...
Watch: Graham Potter heaps praise on “brilliant” Chelsea star despite loss
Graham Potter has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall despite their loss to Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up on the weekend against Newcastle, Potter opted to rest some of his usual starters against Manchester City. Chelsea youngster Hall was given just his second start...
Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach
England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...
Alfie Bell, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso: Former Wasps players join Exeter
Exeter have signed former Wasps academy players Alfie Bell, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Lock Bell and back row forward Fisilau, both 19, have featured for Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup and played for England Under-20s. Feyi-Waboso, 19, who can play on the wing or at centre, was part...
Who is in England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 and who missed out?
England’s squad has been confirmed for the World Cup.With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Gareth Southgate has revealed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.The boss has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.Here’s who made the cut for Qatar:GoalkeepersJordan Pickford (Club: Everton, Age: 28, Caps: 45,...
Conte fears for ‘really tired’ Kane after Nottingham Forest sink Tottenham
Antonio Conte revealed that Harry Kane’s fatigue has affected him in training after Tottenham’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at the City Ground
