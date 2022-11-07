ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans celebrating Houston Astros' win with parade

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
HOUSTON — (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Yardbarker

Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade

Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

TODAY Meet Houston Astros World Series champions pitcher Christian Javier and winning homerun hitter Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the Astros World Series win, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday. For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Astros celebrate World Series win, 1 arrested after throwing beer at Sen. Cruz

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to "arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely." The parade started at noon.Houston police said they arrested one person during the parade for throwing a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz, a Houston resident, was on a float in the parade when a beer can hit him in his upper body area. Police said he did not require medical attention. A 33-year-old man was arrested without further incident, police said.Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Astros Alex Bregman hosting World Series Parade after party

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re downtown for the Houston Astros World Series parade, stay downtown if you want to visit with Alex Bregman. He is hosting the after party on at little Woodrow’s Midtown at 2306 Brazos St.. That’s located at the end of the parade route. At Woodrows,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.  In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass during Texas Weslayan’s 61-7 win over North American University on Saturday. Gatson also had a 41-yard run that was called by due to a holding call. He will play in the Rams’ regular season finale against Lyon College (Ark.) this Saturday at 2:00pm.
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says

HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
HOUSTON, TX
FanBuzz

Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?

In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

