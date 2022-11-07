Read full article on original website
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Tatum elected Mayor of Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – LaWanda Vincent Tatum was elected Mayor of Lawrenceville with 159 votes and incumbent Mayor Scott E. Martin received 115 votes. There were 2 write in votes. General Registrar David Clary provided the unofficial totals. In the Lawrenceville Town Council race Alice B. Talbert received 92 votes in District 1. There were 5 write in votes. Henry B. “Buck”Brockwell. Jr. received 93 votes and Teya J. Whitehead received 110 votes in District 2. There were 3 write in votes.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Alberta council to hold hearing on changes to solar ordinance
ALBERTA – The Alberta Town Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. on adopting Article 19 Solar Ordinance and future solar projects within the town. The hearing will be held at the Old Fire Hall and the regular meeting of the Alberta Town Council will follow.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Olive Branch UMC to hold Revival
Olive Branch United Methodist Church at 4141 Gasburg Road, Gasburg, Virginia will hold Revival Nov. 13, Nov.14, and Nov. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. The Revival will include guest speakers, music and fellowship: Rev. Becky Turner and Patty Richardson will be joining the members on Sunday, Nov. 13; Rev. Ken Thrasher and Roger Wright on Monday, Nov. 14; Esther Lane and family on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
County government building illuminated in support of Veterans for ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors has announced that the Brunswick County Government Building will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Brunswick County and the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The illumination of the courthouse will take place from November 4 – 13, 2022.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Veterans Day Program Nov. 10
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Brunswick County Administration and the Brunswick County Veterans Day Committee will be hosting a Veterans Day Program on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center in Lawrenceville. This year, the county will honor all Brunswick County veterans with the presentation of a Brunswick County Veteran Pin. If you are a Brunswick County resident, who served in the military, and would like to receive a pin during the Veterans Day Program, please call the county administrators office to have your name added to the list, (434) 848-3107.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Flags honor Veterans
The Lawrenceville Rotary Club sponsored Flags for Heroes. This beautiful display is located at the Brunswick County Conference Center across from Brown’s Funeral Service on Lawrenceville Plank Road. It’s worth a trip to Downtown Lawrenceville to see the flags. Remember to thank a Veteran for his or her service. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville Town Office to close for Veterans Day
LAWRENCEVILLE - The Lawrenceville Town Office will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Commercial, business, and brush will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. There will be no service on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. For more information call (434) 848-2414.
