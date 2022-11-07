LAWRENCEVILLE - The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Brunswick County Administration and the Brunswick County Veterans Day Committee will be hosting a Veterans Day Program on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center in Lawrenceville. This year, the county will honor all Brunswick County veterans with the presentation of a Brunswick County Veteran Pin. If you are a Brunswick County resident, who served in the military, and would like to receive a pin during the Veterans Day Program, please call the county administrators office to have your name added to the list, (434) 848-3107.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO