Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
DRYDEN, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways

Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
CAZENOVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell get ready for “Hush”

Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
HORNELL, NY
96.9 WOUR

Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks

The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Voters cast their ballots in Chemung Co.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People in Chemung County told WENY News Tuesday afternoon they came out to vote because they want to see change. Voters lined up to cast their ballot in Chemung County, all with their own reasons for coming out to vote. Some voters say the rise in inflation and soaring gas prices over this past year are weighing on their minds.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a serious fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday, leaving the building in a pile of rubble before the night was over. The fire at Reese’s restaurant was first reported just after 7 p.m., according to the Bradford County Department of […]
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA

