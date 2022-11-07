Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
literock973.com
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
NewsChannel 36
New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks
The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
NewsChannel 36
Voters cast their ballots in Chemung Co.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People in Chemung County told WENY News Tuesday afternoon they came out to vote because they want to see change. Voters lined up to cast their ballot in Chemung County, all with their own reasons for coming out to vote. Some voters say the rise in inflation and soaring gas prices over this past year are weighing on their minds.
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
NewsChannel 36
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a serious fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday, leaving the building in a pile of rubble before the night was over. The fire at Reese’s restaurant was first reported just after 7 p.m., according to the Bradford County Department of […]
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Comments / 0