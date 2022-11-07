Jeff Saturday's Record In Final Year As High School Football Coach Revealed

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are still trying to process the Indianapolis Colts' decision to name ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday to their interim head coaching role Monday.

Adding fuel to the fire, Underdog Fantasy's Hayden Winks reported this morning that Saturday's last season coaching high school football ended with a record of 3-7.

"Jeff Saturday went 3-7 in his final year coaching high school football in 2020," Winks tweeted Monday.

Saturday spent three years coaching Hebron Christian High School between 2017 and 2020.

Despite his poor record in 2020, Saturday actually helped to turn around the Hebron Christian program during his tenure.

In 2018, Saturday notched the school's first ever playoff win. The following year, Saturday led the team to an 8-5 record en route to reaching the state quarterfinals.

Hebron athletic director Taylor Davis had only positivities to share about Saturday's time with the team, saying "Coach Saturday’s impact on our football program over his three years was incredible."

Saturday, now the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts, will look to earn his first NFL victory as head coach Sunday against the Raiders.