Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's senior congressman overcame his toughest Republican challenger in more than a decade Tuesday, as voters elected Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop to a 16th term by a decisive margin despite GOP attacks blaming Bishop and President Joe Biden for high inflation. Bishop won his showdown...
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
1 in Georgia takes home $1 million prize in latest Powerball
ATLANTA — It took a bit longer than lottery officials hoped, however, after a delay in the drawing, someone from Georgia is $1,000,000 richer. According to the Georgia Lottery, one person picked all five white balls, but failed to get the red Powerball -- netting them a million bucks.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated...
Lt. Governor Candidate Charlie Bailey gives statement following narrow loss to Burt Jones
MACON, Ga. -- Following a less-than-4 % defeat to Republican Candidate Burt Jones, Charlie Bailey has issued a statement about the seat of Lieutenant Governor slipping through his fingers. “Last night, across the entire country, voters stood up and fought back against attacks on our Democracy," Bailey says. "I am...
Peach Better Have My Vote: Some Georgians Didn't Receive Their Absentee Ballots
Election officials acknowledged that Cobb county failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests to voters due to a staff error. A Georgia judge has extended the deadline for voters in a suburban Atlanta county to return absentee ballots because election officials failed to mail them. According to the...
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm
Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday. While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
On the Farm: Georgia voters will pick new ag commissioner in midterm
ATLANTA (WGXA)- Georgia voters will choose the state’s new ag commissioner on midterm election day. Three candidates are working to earn your vote for the office: Nakita Hemingway, Tyler Harper and David Raudabaugh. Hemingway is running as a Democrat. She’s a north Georgia farmer and operates her own small...
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Feral pigs are going hog wild across Georgia causing millions in damage each year
ATLANTA — Wild hogs are running rampant in Georgia. As of November 2022, they are in every county in the state. Georgia’s agricultural commissioner says they cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year. They also carry many infectious diseases. Channel 2′s Tom...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
