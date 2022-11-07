ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin East Panthers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Central Dauphin East squad, directed by Bria Mosley. School - Central Dauphin East High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Greencastle girls soccer advances to state quarterfinals

ASHLAND — A second-half scoring explosion benefited the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team Tuesday evening. Tied 0-0 with Pottsville in a first-round game of the PIAA Class 3A Tournament, the Blue Devil attack put three goals on the board in the final 40 minutes and sent the Crimson Tide to a 3-1 defeat.
GREENCASTLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Harrisburg, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Central Bucks East High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on November 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)

Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season

MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
baltimorepositive.com

The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead

How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
abc27.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Township commissioner wins Pa. House seat in Dauphin County

Democrat Justin Fleming has defeated Republican Therese Lemelle Kenley in the 105th state House race, according to Dauphin County election results. This Dauphin County seat has been represented by two-term Republican incumbent Andrew Lewis, who as a result of legislative redistricting no longer lives in the district. Fleming, a Susquehanna...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two Hanover men arrested in York County stabbing investigation

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Hanover Borough are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon. Hanover Borough Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway around 12:48 p.m. after a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed. The 22-year-old victim was found...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA

