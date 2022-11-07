Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin East Panthers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Central Dauphin East squad, directed by Bria Mosley. School - Central Dauphin East High School.
thesportspage.blog
Greencastle girls soccer advances to state quarterfinals
ASHLAND — A second-half scoring explosion benefited the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team Tuesday evening. Tied 0-0 with Pottsville in a first-round game of the PIAA Class 3A Tournament, the Blue Devil attack put three goals on the board in the final 40 minutes and sent the Crimson Tide to a 3-1 defeat.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Harrisburg, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Central Bucks East High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on November 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
easternpafootball.com
Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)
Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
FOX43.com
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
WGAL
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
abc27.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Township commissioner wins Pa. House seat in Dauphin County
Democrat Justin Fleming has defeated Republican Therese Lemelle Kenley in the 105th state House race, according to Dauphin County election results. This Dauphin County seat has been represented by two-term Republican incumbent Andrew Lewis, who as a result of legislative redistricting no longer lives in the district. Fleming, a Susquehanna...
WGAL
Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
Lane restrictions scheduled on Derry Street in Dauphin County: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesda on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work...
abc27.com
Two Hanover men arrested in York County stabbing investigation
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Hanover Borough are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon. Hanover Borough Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway around 12:48 p.m. after a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed. The 22-year-old victim was found...
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
