KPVI Newschannel 6
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors
The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
School bus involved in crash near Shreveport elementary school
SHREVEPORT, La. - No major injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a school bus was rear-ended by another motorist. It happened in front of Westwood Elementary School in the 7200 block of Jewella . Only one child was on the bus at the time of the accident and was not...
