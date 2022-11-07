ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. oil companies slow down production

(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
The Guardian

Germany keen to discuss natural gas pact with UK amid supply risk

Germany is keen to talk to Britain about a solidarity pact that would allow Europe’s largest consumers of natural gas to bail each other out if an extreme cold snap were to create shortages this winter, German officials have said. Such an agreement could be mutually beneficial for both...
Washington Examiner

Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile

The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...
Phys.org

Dash for gas imperils 1.5C climate goal: report

The global scramble for natural gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists said Thursday on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Egypt. Projected emissions from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects under construction, approved and proposed up...
rigzone.com

IEA: OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Oil Output Slash

The head of the IEA slammed the decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it'll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession. — The head of the International Energy Agency slammed last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it’ll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession.
The Jewish Press

Energean Announces New Gas Discovery Off Israeli Coast

Energean plc announced on Monday the discovery of a commercially viable deposit of natural gas, containing an estimated 13 billion cubic meters (bcm), at its Zeus-01 drilling site located off Israel’s coast, the company said in a statement. A post-well analysis of the find is currently being conducted. The...
maritime-executive.com

Wind Energy to Power China’s Largest Offshore Oil Field

In a pilot project designed to support the decarbonization of the offshore oil and gas industry, ConocoPhillips China and Chinese Energy company CNOOC will develop wind turbines to power the Penglai Oilfield, China’s largest offshore oil and gas production base. Located in Bohai Bay, in Northeast China, the field has been in production for 20 years but plans include doubling the number of platforms and active wells over the next five years with as many as 100 new wells annually. The production license extends to 2037.
gcaptain.com

Maersk Accuses Big Oil Of Holding Back On Green Fuel

By John Konrad (gCaptain) In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) last week Maersk warned that oil companies are holding back the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts by not providing affordable green fuel. Morten Bo Christiansen, head of decarbonization at AP Møller-Maersk, told the Financial Times that Maersk risked...
Washington Examiner

US doubles LNG exports to Europe in wartime gas market frenzy

The U.S. more than doubled exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe through October compared to all of last year, blowing past the export target President Joe Biden set to help allies there make up for lost Russian molecules. LNG exporters shipped approximately 48 billion cubic meters of gas to...
US News and World Report

EU Auditors Say Aid for Coal Regions Failed to Spur Climate Transition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Billions of euros in aid given to coal regions in the European Union have all but failed to spearhead an effective climate transition, EU auditors said on Wednesday, boding poorly for the future further complicated by Russia's war in Ukraine. The European Court of Auditors (ECA) analysed...
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy