Provo, UT

CougsDaily

How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball at No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the nationally ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM MDT or 7:30 PM PST. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network, which is accessible through the app store for free. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
kslsports.com

BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks

PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Madsen scores 25, Utah dumps Cal State Bakersfield 72-44

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, and Utah cruised past Cal State Bakersfield 72-44 on Friday night. Utah's 16-2 run to open the second half turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 52-25 blowout with 13:42 remaining. Madsen, who scored 14 points in the first half, added seven points in that run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bronco Sports

Men's Basketball Signs Meadow to NLI

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's basketball has announced the signing of Andrew Meadow out of Santa Clarita, Calif., head coach Leon Rice announced with the start of the National Signing Day. Meadow is ranked as one of the top ranked recruits in the Southern California hotbed and as...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

S6: Stan's Golf Cars

We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
BOISE, ID
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele

TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
TOOELE, UT

