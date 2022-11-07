Read full article on original website
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball at No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU men's basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the nationally ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM MDT or 7:30 PM PST. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network, which is accessible through the app store for free. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
ksl.com
Hall in: BYU freshman Dallin Hall proving he can play right away for young squad
PROVO — At this time last year, Dallin Hall was knocking doors in Fresno, California, as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic while also taking two years away from basketball at his dream school. By Monday night, the...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup
The Utes will wear a red and black uniform combo as they welcome Stanford to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
ksl.com
6A semifinals: Owen Borg's return helps Corner Canyon block Farmington upset bid
SALT LAKE CITY — To the surprise of no one except for everyone, Thursday's 6A state semifinal between two of the top offenses in the state in Corner Canyon and Farmington was filled with defensive plays in the first half. And the game turned on a pair of special-teams...
ksl.com
Madsen scores 25, Utah dumps Cal State Bakersfield 72-44
SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, and Utah cruised past Cal State Bakersfield 72-44 on Friday night. Utah's 16-2 run to open the second half turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 52-25 blowout with 13:42 remaining. Madsen, who scored 14 points in the first half, added seven points in that run.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
ksl.com
'Absolute shock': How Utah's tight ends coordinated a surprise for Thomas Yassmin
SALT LAKE CITY — Tight end coach Freddie Whittingham asked Thomas Yassmin to sit down; he wanted to break some news to him. Yassmin nervously sat in a chair in the team's football facility on the Friday before Utah's game against Arizona and had no idea what to think. His mind swirled nevertheless. It felt like a serious conversation was about to happen.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
Bronco Sports
Men's Basketball Signs Meadow to NLI
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's basketball has announced the signing of Andrew Meadow out of Santa Clarita, Calif., head coach Leon Rice announced with the start of the National Signing Day. Meadow is ranked as one of the top ranked recruits in the Southern California hotbed and as...
KIVI-TV
Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations this week alone
BOISE, Idaho — Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson's Stadium that include new LED light installments. "Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in...
boisestatepublicradio.org
S6: Stan's Golf Cars
We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
ksl.com
Here's what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose ballots...
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
Big snowfall forecasted, increasing resorts’ already above-average snowpack
Attention Summit County: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday PARK CITY, Utah — The monster winter storm on its way to Utah is forecasted to […]
