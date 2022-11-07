ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

By Kourtney Borman
Just because you are annoyed doesn't mean you can't help out!

So let’s say you love and adore your partner . They are the light of your life and bring you tons of joy. At the same time - can’t they irritate the living crud out of you? (Mine does!)

How do you work through said irritation, get beyond it, and get back to what you consider relationship equilibrium? Well, if you are a couple like Janeice and Isaiah, you kind of just… annoy the heck out of each other while still managing to help the other out.

So Janeice and Isaiah are a lot like any other couple. They love, they fight, and then they make up (eventually.) But that doesn’t mean that making-up has to be pretty, and the process to get there can involve some pretty significant eye rolls and mean mugging shared between the two.


And yet, still, there is love shared there. Even when one is mad at the other, there are still little things that each does to help the other out throughout their day-to-day lives, which is pretty relatable and something we should learn more from. In this video, the pair go about their day-to-day routine, but occasionally one or the other comes across a typical household chore or task that they have a hard time with for one reason or another and need the other's help for.

First Janeice has problems opening a jar - but luckily Isaiah is there to help open it up, even if the two are shooting semi-dirty looks the entire time. Another time poor Janeice is having to jump for a cup and her partner comes up behind her to help her grab it, even if it involves a bit of bouncing himself. Janeice semi-reluctantly shares her milk while Isaiah eats cookies, and the trend continues on.


In the end, let’s just say that just because you love someone doesn’t mean that you can’t be annoyed by them - in fact, sometimes love means being annoyed and still getting things done anyway!


