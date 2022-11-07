ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fans celebrating Houston Astros' win with parade

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xldvm_0j1xbnH500

HOUSTON — (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

TODAY Meet Houston Astros World Series champions pitcher Christian Javier and winning homerun hitter Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the Astros World Series win, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday. For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Towers Lit Up with Orange H for Astros

Congratulations to our Houston Astros, World Series Champions! The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two to bring home the second Astros World Series Championship for H Town!. Residents of The Woodlands can enjoy our hometown support as The Howard Hughes Corporation lights up The Woodlands Towers at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass during Texas Weslayan’s 61-7 win over North American University on Saturday. Gatson also had a 41-yard run that was called by due to a holding call. He will play in the Rams’ regular season finale against Lyon College (Ark.) this Saturday at 2:00pm.
LA MARQUE, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
FanBuzz

Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?

In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy