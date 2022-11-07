Cars vandalized with antisemitic slur outside home in Stow, police say

STOW, Mass. — An antisemitic slur was carved into one of two vehicles that were vandalized outside a home in Stow over the weekend, police said.

Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the vandals.

Officers responded to North Shore Drive at 9:42 a.m. Saturday for a report that cars had been damaged overnight.

When officers arrived, they found that tires on two cars had been slashed, and that an antisemitic slur had been carved into the side of one car.

A subsequent investigation found fresh burn marks on several parts of the home.

“Sadly we live in a time when such disgusting attacks are on the rise across the country,” Stow Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Megan Birch-McMichael said in a statement. “ As a Select Board and as a town we unequivocally renounce intolerance in any form. Stow is a welcoming and affirming community, and every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Stow Police at 978-897-4545. Police are also asking residents to call police if they see any suspicious activity in the area.

“These abhorrent actions have no place in Stow,” Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us. We take all reports of hateful behavior extremely seriously, and will investigate and prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.”

Stow residents are also invited to attend a Vigil Against Hate on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The vigil will be held at the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton on the Stow Town Common.

