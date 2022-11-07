First look: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Green Bay Packers (3-6) tussle in a Week 10 contest Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) at AT&T Stadium. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Dallas scored more than 25 points for the 1st time this season in Sunday’s 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys covered a 10-5-point spread and are now 6-1 against the spread over their last 7 games. Dallas held Chicago to 131 passing yards. Defensively, the Cowboys rank 3rd in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (4.9).

The reeling Packers failed to cover a 4-point spread in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. The loss marked Green Bay’s 5th in a row. The Packers were undone by 3 interceptions in a game that marked their 3rd straight road game.

: All Week 10 odds and lines

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Cowboys at Packers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Cowboys -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Packers +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Cowboys -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Packers +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -5 (-108) | Packers +5 (-112)

Cowboys -5 (-108) | Packers +5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

ML : Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6

: Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6 ATS : Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6

: Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6 O/U: Cowboys 2-5-1 | Packers 3-6

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Cowboys vs. Packers head-to-head

The Cowboys are 1-8 over their last 9 games against the Packers. In an all-time series that dates back to 1960, Green Bay is 20-17.

Since 2009, Green Bay is 7-2 ATS in this series. The recent O?U has been a mixed bag, but over the last 3 meetings (2016, 2017 and 2019) the Over has gone 3-0 with 3 double-digit margins of victory.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire