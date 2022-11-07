ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Green Bay Packers (3-6) tussle in a Week 10 contest Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) at AT&T Stadium. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Dallas scored more than 25 points for the 1st time this season in Sunday’s 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys covered a 10-5-point spread and are now 6-1 against the spread over their last 7 games. Dallas held Chicago to 131 passing yards. Defensively, the Cowboys rank 3rd in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (4.9).

The reeling Packers failed to cover a 4-point spread in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. The loss marked Green Bay’s 5th in a row. The Packers were undone by 3 interceptions in a game that marked their 3rd straight road game.

Cowboys at Packers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Cowboys -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Packers +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -5 (-108) | Packers +5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6
  • ATS: Cowboys 6-2 | Packers 3-6
  • O/U: Cowboys 2-5-1 | Packers 3-6

Cowboys vs. Packers head-to-head

The Cowboys are 1-8 over their last 9 games against the Packers. In an all-time series that dates back to 1960, Green Bay is 20-17.

Since 2009, Green Bay is 7-2 ATS in this series. The recent O?U has been a mixed bag, but over the last 3 meetings (2016, 2017 and 2019) the Over has gone 3-0 with 3 double-digit margins of victory.

