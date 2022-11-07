POLICE: Man shot in back at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.
Investigators say the male victim, who has not been named, was shot in the back around 3:15 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5 in front of an apartment on Cauthen Drive.
The victim was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond for his injuries and was subsequently released.
Investigators say the man — who has been shot multiple times in the past — told police he doesn’t know who shot him.
The case is still under investigation.
