POLICE: Man shot in back at Rockingham apartment complex

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Investigators say the male victim, who has not been named, was shot in the back around 3:15 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5 in front of an apartment on Cauthen Drive.

The victim was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond for his injuries and was subsequently released.

Investigators say the man — who has been shot multiple times in the past — told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

The case is still under investigation.