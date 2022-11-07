Read full article on original website
$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready
Meta Platforms to begin large-scale layoffs: would that be enough?
Wall Street Journal says Meta Platforms could begin large-scale layoffs this week. Loup Ventures' Gene Munster reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Meta shares are currently down more than 70% versus the start of the year. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is in focus this morning after the...
Bankman-Fried says ‘FTX is fine’ even as FTT price falls
FTX token (FTT/USD) price is falling again, down nearly 4% at the time of writing on Monday morning, as selling pressure remained amid “rumours” about the crypto exchange FTX. Reported delays in customer withdrawals did not help the jitters, as has done Binance’s announcement that it would liquidate...
Yassir pulls in $150M for its super app, led by Bond
The investment was led by Bond, the growth-stage firm that Mary Meeker spun out of Kleiner Perkins in 2018. Other investors in the growth round include DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator via its Continuity Fund, among other strategic investors. The African startup, first...
Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections
Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Should you buy the Dow Jones index after the huge October gain?
Dow Jones posted the best October performance ever, gaining 14% on the month. Outsized monthly gains bigger than 10% are followed by more gains in the next 3, 6, or 12 months. The Dow Jones index returned 14% in October; the best October return ever. The performance is even more impressive, considering that the Federal Reserve runs a tightening monetary policy and plans to tighten financial conditions even further.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
Is it safe to buy gold after a record seven straight down months?
Gold price might have formed a triple bottom pattern but only a move above $1,720 would confirm it. The recent US dollar weakness helps the gold price's bullish case. At the end of October, gold posted a record seven straight down months. The decline is unusual considering the high inflation worldwide and gold’s role as a hedge against the rise in the prices of goods and services.
Disney+ added a whopping 12.1 million subs in Q4 but investors aren’t happy
Disney reports weak Q4 results and issues disappointing future guidance. Its flagship streaming service added way more subscribers than expected. Disney stock lost as much as 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) lost as much as 10% in extended trading after the entertainment...
5 of the best alternatives to FTX
FTX dominated crypto headlines in recent days and not for a good reason. Even if FTX survives these turbulent times, the once powerful brand name will take a major hit. Here are five alternatives to FTX for investors to consider. FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried were two names that withhold the...
OKX founder warns the FTX-Binance feud may hit the whole crypto market
An anonymous whale withdrew over 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens from FTX in 3 transactions. Binance has started liquidating its FTT holding. The whole feud was started after leaked Alameda Research balance sheet. OKX exchange founder Star Xu has today taken to Twitter to warn that the war between Binance...
FTX stablecoin withdrawals surge amid liquidation claims
On-chain data by CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju shows FTX’s stablecoin reserve has dropped to one-year low. $451 million worth of stablecoins have been withdrawn from FTX in the past seven days. Changpeng Zhao has claimed Binance plans to liquidate large amounts of FTX’s stablecoins. FTX crypto exchange...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Bybit: crypto must ‘step up’ transparency efforts in FTX aftermath
The crypto exchange’s spotlight comes amid market concerns sparked by FTX’s problems. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou says entire sector has a ‘duty and obligation to do right’. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, wants to see more transparency across the crypto market as the industry once again looks to emerge from another staggering episode of confidence-supping ‘opaqueness’.
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market
In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
Is Roblox stock a ‘buy’ after losing 20% on Q3 earnings?
Roblox reports a wider than expected loss for its fiscal third quarter. Two analysts took a dovish note reacting to the earnings report. Roblox stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is down nearly 20% on Wednesday after the online gaming...
Texture Finance Secures Fresh Capital As It Inches Closer To Yield Maximization Solution Introduction
Fresh funding will help accelerate product development, enabling Texture Finance to unlock powerful risk-managed yield farming opportunities for Solana users. Solana-based DeFi platform Texture Finance has completed its latest fundraising round. Co-led by venture capital funds Sino Global and P2P Capital, the Texture team raised $5 million worth of USDC from a large group of investors, including Semantic Ventures, Wintermute, and Jane Street Capital, among others. Per the Texture Finance team, funds will advance product development to unlock new yield features for DeFi investors.
