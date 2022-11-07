Dow Jones posted the best October performance ever, gaining 14% on the month. Outsized monthly gains bigger than 10% are followed by more gains in the next 3, 6, or 12 months. The Dow Jones index returned 14% in October; the best October return ever. The performance is even more impressive, considering that the Federal Reserve runs a tightening monetary policy and plans to tighten financial conditions even further.

2 DAYS AGO