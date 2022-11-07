Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Man Caught after Leading Marion Police on Foot Chase Wednesday
MARION – Marion Police were involved in a foot chase with a wanted man Wednesday afternoon. According to a post on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page, at 3 p.m. a Marion Police Department narcotics detective initiated contact with 22-year-old Kano Stewart in the 700 block of North Harper Street. The narcotics detective recognized Stewart as a subject who had multiple warrants, including a Parole Violation from Indiana.
wish989.com
Western Kentucky Man Killed in Early Tuesday Crash on NB I-57 in Williamson County
MARION – A 56-year-old Kevil, KY man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound I-57 in Williamson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 5:10 a.m., 41-year-old David R. Vaughn of Fairfield was driving north on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran onto the roadway.
wish989.com
Fatal Crash Reported on Northbound I-57 in Williamson County
MARION – One person was killed in a crash involving a semi with trailer and another vehicle early this morning on I-57 in Williamson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 5:10 a.m. a semi rolled over blocking the northbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 52. Another vehicle then struck the semi. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The crash also blocked one lane of southbound I-57. Traffic had to be diverted off northbound I-57 at milepost 45.
wish989.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Vehicle Theft and Gun Charges for Carbondale Man
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing charges stemming from a motor vehicle theft Sunday night in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East College Street at 6:10 p.m. and arrested the driver, 29-year-old Domonique J. Smith, and learned he does not have a valid driver’s license.
wish989.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deer Hunters Sight-in Day Set for Saturday
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office firing range. It’s located at 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion. It will be open rain or shine.
wish989.com
Anna Man Convicted of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault Following Jury Trial
JONESBORO – An Anna man has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault following a three-day jury trial in Union County. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp announced Monday that 38-year-old Roberto L. Alaniz was convicted of one count of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place – a Class 3 Felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault – a Class A Misdemeanor – on Oct. 27.
wish989.com
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
wish989.com
Applications Now Available for Williamson County FOP Cops and Kids Christmas Event
MARION – The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 would like to announce its upcoming annual Cops & Kids Christmas event. The program is designed to unite local law enforcement along with public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The Cops...
wish989.com
Carbondale Fire Department Warning Residents about T-shirt Scam
CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale Fire Department is warning residents about a scam involving fire department t-shirts. According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the Carbondale Fire Department is not contacting anyone via text selling department t-shirts. These t-shirts have the fire department’s patch...
wish989.com
Ferrell Hospital Increases Security for Patients, Visitors and Staff
ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado recently announced that it now has 24-hour, 7 days per week onsite armed security coverage through a partnership with Blue Line Solutions. This went into effect Nov. 1. Although security and crime have not been an issue here at Ferrell Hospital, incidents of...
wish989.com
Carmi Light and Water Warning Customers about Scam Call
CARMI – Carmi Light and Water is aware of a pre-recorded call stating that customers have been overcharged on their electric bill. The recipient of the call is then instructed to press a number to seek a refund. These calls are fraudulent and not from Carmi Light and Water...
wish989.com
Republicans Win Contested County Races in Franklin, Hamilton and Williamson Counties
FRANKLIN, HAMILTON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES – Franklin County elected Republican newcomer Kevin Wilson as its new County Clerk in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Wilson beat Democrat John H. Gardner Jr. 9,556 to 2,764. Wilson will replace Republican Greg Woolard who is retiring after serving two terms in office. In...
wish989.com
Benton Water Department Installing Pneumatic Tube at City Hall for Water Bill Payment
BENTON – The City of Benton is asking those who pay their water bills at City Hall to please be patient as the water department is installing a pneumatic tube for payment of bills. According to the City of Benton-City Hall Facebook page, during this construction, the drop box...
wish989.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of West Frankfort. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS. On or about November 21, 2022 the City...
wish989.com
Holiday Market Set for Nov. 19 in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT – West Frankfort’s Main Street Beautification’s Holiday Market is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VF Mall on Factory Outlet Drive in West Frankfort. There will be crafts, handmade boutiques, home décor, holiday items and much more.
wish989.com
Carbondale City Clerk Releases April 2023 Consolidated Election Pre-filing Notice
CARBONDALE – Now that the mid-term elections are over, attention is turning to April’s consolidated election. In Carbondale, the City Clerk’s office on South Illinois Avenue will accept nominating petitions for one four-year Mayoral term and three four-year City Council member terms for the 2023 Consolidated Election set for on April 4 or the Primary Election held on February 28, if necessary. The dates and hours during which petitions will be accepted are as follows:
wish989.com
Marion VFW to Hold Veterans Day Service Friday
MARION – Marion VFW Post 1301 will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post located at 201 W. Longstreet Rd. in Marion. A luncheon will follow the ceremony.
wish989.com
Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis
METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
Comments / 0