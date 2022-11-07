MARION – One person was killed in a crash involving a semi with trailer and another vehicle early this morning on I-57 in Williamson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 5:10 a.m. a semi rolled over blocking the northbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 52. Another vehicle then struck the semi. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The crash also blocked one lane of southbound I-57. Traffic had to be diverted off northbound I-57 at milepost 45.

