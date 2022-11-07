ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Man Caught after Leading Marion Police on Foot Chase Wednesday

MARION – Marion Police were involved in a foot chase with a wanted man Wednesday afternoon. According to a post on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page, at 3 p.m. a Marion Police Department narcotics detective initiated contact with 22-year-old Kano Stewart in the 700 block of North Harper Street. The narcotics detective recognized Stewart as a subject who had multiple warrants, including a Parole Violation from Indiana.
MARION, IL
Fatal Crash Reported on Northbound I-57 in Williamson County

MARION – One person was killed in a crash involving a semi with trailer and another vehicle early this morning on I-57 in Williamson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 5:10 a.m. a semi rolled over blocking the northbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 52. Another vehicle then struck the semi. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The crash also blocked one lane of southbound I-57. Traffic had to be diverted off northbound I-57 at milepost 45.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Traffic Stop Leads to Vehicle Theft and Gun Charges for Carbondale Man

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing charges stemming from a motor vehicle theft Sunday night in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East College Street at 6:10 p.m. and arrested the driver, 29-year-old Domonique J. Smith, and learned he does not have a valid driver’s license.
CARBONDALE, IL
Anna Man Convicted of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault Following Jury Trial

JONESBORO – An Anna man has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault following a three-day jury trial in Union County. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp announced Monday that 38-year-old Roberto L. Alaniz was convicted of one count of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place – a Class 3 Felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault – a Class A Misdemeanor – on Oct. 27.
UNION COUNTY, IL
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday

CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Carbondale Fire Department Warning Residents about T-shirt Scam

CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale Fire Department is warning residents about a scam involving fire department t-shirts. According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the Carbondale Fire Department is not contacting anyone via text selling department t-shirts. These t-shirts have the fire department’s patch...
CARBONDALE, IL
Ferrell Hospital Increases Security for Patients, Visitors and Staff

ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado recently announced that it now has 24-hour, 7 days per week onsite armed security coverage through a partnership with Blue Line Solutions. This went into effect Nov. 1. Although security and crime have not been an issue here at Ferrell Hospital, incidents of...
ELDORADO, IL
Carmi Light and Water Warning Customers about Scam Call

CARMI – Carmi Light and Water is aware of a pre-recorded call stating that customers have been overcharged on their electric bill. The recipient of the call is then instructed to press a number to seek a refund. These calls are fraudulent and not from Carmi Light and Water...
CARMI, IL
Holiday Market Set for Nov. 19 in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT – West Frankfort’s Main Street Beautification’s Holiday Market is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VF Mall on Factory Outlet Drive in West Frankfort. There will be crafts, handmade boutiques, home décor, holiday items and much more.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Carbondale City Clerk Releases April 2023 Consolidated Election Pre-filing Notice

CARBONDALE – Now that the mid-term elections are over, attention is turning to April’s consolidated election. In Carbondale, the City Clerk’s office on South Illinois Avenue will accept nominating petitions for one four-year Mayoral term and three four-year City Council member terms for the 2023 Consolidated Election set for on April 4 or the Primary Election held on February 28, if necessary. The dates and hours during which petitions will be accepted are as follows:
CARBONDALE, IL
Marion VFW to Hold Veterans Day Service Friday

MARION – Marion VFW Post 1301 will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post located at 201 W. Longstreet Rd. in Marion. A luncheon will follow the ceremony.
MARION, IL
Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis

METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
METROPOLIS, IL

