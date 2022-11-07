Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race after Democrat Josh Shapiro declared winner
Unofficial results show Mastriano, a far-right state senator, lost to Shapiro by 14 points. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days...
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
The balance of power is shifting in the Pa. House. Citizen groups say that’s good for democracy.
Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first narrowly-divided state House of Representatives in more than a decade – and they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Analysts predicted that under new maps installed earlier this year, elections would be way more...
Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania’s next governor. It promises to be his biggest challenge yet.
Shapiro, who is currently the state’s attorney general, will have to navigate a state legislature that has often served as a foil to gubernatorial agendas. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democrat...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
Pennsylvania Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats
The state now has 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright...
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
Democrat Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
She will be the state's first Black congresswoman. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said...
Democrat Chris Deluzio beats Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, a crucial battleground
Of the workers who supported him, from firefighters to baristas to steelworkers, he said, “I will have your backs in Washington. That is a promise.”. Democrat Chris Deluzio bested Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the contest for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Deluzio credited organized...
Doug Mastriano loses Pa. governor’s race as Josh Shapiro keeps the seat for Democrats
Franklin County Republican Doug Mastriano, one of the loudest voices attempting to cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results, lost his bid to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Associated Press called the race for Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, with 54.6 percent of the...
What factors influenced Pennsylvania and the nation’s voters in Tuesday’s election?
The votes have all been cast in Tuesday’s mid-term election and while some votes are still be counted across the country, we do know how some of the most watched races turned out and there were a few surprises. Here in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz...
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania governor race
Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to the Associated Press. “Thank you, Pennsylvania!” Shapiro said as he took the stage at his watch party in Oaks, Montgomery County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday. “Voters from Gen...
Election Day polls are closed in Pennsylvania, but the process is far from over. Here’s what happens now.
Pennsylvania officials stressed that unofficial election results would likely not be available Tuesday for many key 2022 races. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The polls are closed in Pennsylvania after an Election...
Pennsylvania voters had little to no issues at the polls during the midterm election
Counties that had noteworthy mishaps in recent elections, and others facing new challenges, operated relatively smoothly. With the exception of a ballot paper shortage in a northeastern county, many election officials across the commonwealth let out a cautious sigh of relief Tuesday night. “Do you have any wood to knock...
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
They are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive.
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz in tight US Senate race in Pennsylvania
As of early Wednesday, The Associated Press had not called the race, but both Fetterman and Oz predicted victory. Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s...
Pennsylvania Republicans hope to keep legislative control despite new districts
Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state’s redistricting commission. Republicans hold solid leads in both chambers — 29-21 in the Senate and 113-90 in the...
Why are there so many unopposed candidates in Pennsylvania?
Today is election day. The polls are open in Pennsylvania and will be until 8 p.m. Pennsylvania voters will be electing a U.S. Senator, a governor, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the entire state House of Representatives and half the State Senate. Voters appear to be engaged for...
A judge did not change Pennsylvania’s ballot deadline for the 2022 election
Absentee and mail ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Some false claims are spreading on social media. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Republican Scott Perry defeats Democrat Shamaine Daniels to retain 10th Congressional District seat
The key figure in former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election will serve a sixth term in Congress. Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has been given another term, after defeating Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels. The Associated Press called the race for Perry...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0