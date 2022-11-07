ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race after Democrat Josh Shapiro declared winner

Unofficial results show Mastriano, a far-right state senator, lost to Shapiro by 14 points. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days...
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania’s next governor. It promises to be his biggest challenge yet.

Shapiro, who is currently the state’s attorney general, will have to navigate a state legislature that has often served as a foil to gubernatorial agendas. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democrat...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
Pennsylvania Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats

The state now has 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright...
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
Democrat Chris Deluzio beats Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, a crucial battleground

Of the workers who supported him, from firefighters to baristas to steelworkers, he said, “I will have your backs in Washington. That is a promise.”. Democrat Chris Deluzio bested Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the contest for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Deluzio credited organized...
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania governor race

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to the Associated Press. “Thank you, Pennsylvania!” Shapiro said as he took the stage at his watch party in Oaks, Montgomery County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday. “Voters from Gen...
Election Day polls are closed in Pennsylvania, but the process is far from over. Here’s what happens now.

Pennsylvania officials stressed that unofficial election results would likely not be available Tuesday for many key 2022 races. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The polls are closed in Pennsylvania after an Election...
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency

They are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive.
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz in tight US Senate race in Pennsylvania

As of early Wednesday, The Associated Press had not called the race, but both Fetterman and Oz predicted victory. Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s...
A judge did not change Pennsylvania’s ballot deadline for the 2022 election

Absentee and mail ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Some false claims are spreading on social media. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
