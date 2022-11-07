Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially. As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%, according to the cumulative results report put out by Hays County. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO