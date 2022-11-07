Read full article on original website
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
Early voting results in favor of Ruben Becerra for county judge and more Hays County election news
Hays County Judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of registered Hays County voters hit the polls during early voting for a number of races including judge. Results show incumbent Ruben Becerra with 51.76% of the vote...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
Voting results in Hays County judge race begin to narrow and more election news
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With Election Day results trickling in, the race for Hays County judge is beginning to get tighter with incumbent Ruben Becerra narrowly ahead of Mark Jones. Becerra leads with 50.59% of the vote.
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called; Travis County reporting final Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of 12:30 a.m., Travis County is recording final election results and Williamson County is reporting results from 63 of 65 polling locations. Incumbent trustees Trish...
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting for Austin City Council District 8
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early-voting totals released by the Hays County and Travis County Clerk’s offices Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
drippingspringsnews.com
November election results in for Hays County
Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially. As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%, according to the cumulative results report put out by Hays County. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.
Dripping Springs ISD voters reject bond package; officials working to find new plan
Officials said over the next several months they will work to understand why the propositions failed. (Community Impact) After a very close race in the Nov. 8 election, Dripping Springs voters ultimately rejected all three propositions presented in the ISD bond package. Vote totals for Proposition A, which pushed for...
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Velásquez, Silva go into runoff election for Austin City Council district 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A runoff election is set in Austin City Council district 3, with a 2% margin between candidates José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva...
