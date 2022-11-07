ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Austin

Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported

Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KCEN

9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.

TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election

Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
LEANDER, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

November election results in for Hays County

Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially. As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%, according to the cumulative results report put out by Hays County. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy