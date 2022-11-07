Read full article on original website
Related
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: "Coho rodeo" on now at the mouth of the Klickitat River
Fishing for fall chinook salmon is basically over for the year, but if you follow some of the fishing guides on Facebook, you know that there are still some salmon to be caught in the days and weeks ahead. Thanks to a nice run of coho salmon returning to some...
WisDOT: Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge repairs begin Monday in Oshkosh
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Structures announces repairs begin Monday, November 14.
saltwatersportsman.com
How to Rig Your Boat for Sailfishing
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Successful live-bait sailfishing requires deep knowledge of this unique billfish’s migratory and feeding patterns. You need to understand how water temperature, current and wind direction influence such movements. You need specialized tech and behaviors. Then you need techniques to match these scenarios and teamwork to take advantage of them. Because proper gear is also critical, I’ve outlined all the tackle and equipment I use aboard my 33-foot CC. Use it as a blueprint if you’re looking to dial in similar rigs and tackle.
Comments / 0