Argentina's farmers notch sales of more than 70% of soybean crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold as of last week about 72% of the current soybean harvest, government data showed on Tuesday, a key crop especially important since it helps generate much-needed hard currency for the country's cash-strapped government. During the same time last season, farmers sold...
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures ease as traders await U.S. crop data
USDA to issue monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday. (Adds latest prices, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures eased on Tuesday ahead of the release of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday, and as traders assessed demand risks in China, the world's top soybean importer.
Wheat bounces off 2-month low, U.S. view of higher supply caps gains
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat bounced off a two-month low to rise for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, although a U.S. government forecast of higher world supplies limited gains, while corn and soybeans lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of La Nina continuing into mid-winter
TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday there was an 80% chance the La Nina phenomenon would continue into the middle of the northern hemisphere winter. The La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is...
India weighs steps to cool record wheat prices, government sources say
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Soaring wheat prices in India could prompt price-cooling measures such as the release of state reserves into the open market while axeing the 40% tax on imports, trade and government sources said on Thursday. The government has been trying to rein in food inflation,...
Tunisia to import 250,000 tonnes of wheat from France in 2022-2023 season
TUNIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s imports of French wheat are expected to be 250,000 tonnes in 2022-2023 season, Yann Lebeau, head of the Maghreb region at France’s wheat professionals group Intercereales said on Wednesday. Tunisia did not import wheat from France last season due to low production,...
GRAINS-Wheat drops as USDA raises global supply view; corn, soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) unexpectedly raised its global supply outlook in a monthly report, citing larger crops in Australia, the UK and Kazakhstan that offset lower Argentine and EU production. A firmer U.S. dollar also weighed on...
GRAINS-Soy, corn sag on worries about demand from China; USDA data ahead
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on Monday, retreating after rising to a six-week high, on fears about export demand after top buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero-COVID policy. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of monthly supply/demand reports due at mid-week from the...
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as U.S. data awaited, China demand assessed
* Market eyes USDA's monthly supply-demand report for direction * China demand doubts hang over soybean market * Wheat market eyes Black Sea supplies, U.S. crop rating bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors assessed demand risks in China, the top soy importer. The wheat market was also grappling with Black Sea supply prospects as talks continued over prolonging a sea corridor from Ukraine. A firm dollar and political uncertainty in the United States, as voters cast ballots in midterm elections, also curbed grain futures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $8.38 a bushel by 1200 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 0.4% lower at $14.45 a bushel, easing further from a six-week top struck on Friday. Corn also fell 0.4% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Nov. 9 supply and demand forecasts. The average of estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters were unchanged from the USDA's October figures. Investors will also be watching for revisions to the USDA's world wheat projections given adverse weather ahead of harvests in Argentina and Australia, along with mixed signs about Black Sea flows. Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season are down 30.7% from a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, illustrating how exports through the United Nations-backed shipping lane have only partly made up for disruption related to Russia's invasion. "We are still far from seeing any kind of return to normality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "It is still unclear whether (Ukrainian) grains exports will be able to continue." Worries about COVID-19 restrictions in China weighed on soybeans and other commodity markets including crude oil. Grain markets were also digesting weekly USDA crop progress figures. The data showed corn and soybean harvesting was winding down, while winter wheat conditions improved but were still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.75 -0.92 770.75 8.73 CBOT corn 673.25 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 13.49 CBOT soy 1445.00 -5.25 -0.36 1339.25 7.90 Paris wheat 335.50 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 21.23 Paris maize 329.00 -2.25 -0.68 226.00 45.58 Paris rape 640.00 -8.75 -1.35 754.00 -15.12 WTI crude oil 91.24 -0.55 -0.60 75.21 21.31 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.27 1.1368 -12.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
GRAINS-Decline in wheat steadies; export, inflation data in focus
* Chicago wheat steadies after 2-month low following USDA report * Investors await U.S. inflation, grain export data * Corn, soybean tick down as USDA yield revisions, firm dollar weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to U.S. inflation and grain export data later in the day. Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for U.S. harvest yields and a stronger dollar. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel. The monthly U.S. inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the U.S. dollar and overall risk vibe," Peak Trading Research said. An increased projection of global supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea. However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices. Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19. Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal. U.S. corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised up from last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday. Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for U.S. corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops. Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions against signs of renewed buying from Chinese importers. Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday will give a latest indication on overseas demand. Prices at 1244 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 809.00 2.50 0.31 770.75 4.96 CBOT corn 661.75 -2.75 -0.41 593.25 11.55 CBOT soy 1444.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.86 Paris wheat 331.75 3.00 0.91 276.75 19.87 Paris maize 323.25 -0.25 -0.08 226.00 43.03 Paris rape 644.25 0.25 0.04 754.00 -14.56 WTI crude oil 85.28 -0.55 -0.64 75.21 13.39 Euro/dlr 0.99 -0.01 -0.67 1.1368 -12.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)
UPDATE 3-At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Recasts, adds quotes and details throughout) By William James, Valerie Volcovici and Simon Jessop. World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.
Indian sugar mills clinch export deals within days of government approval -dealers
MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export deals, contracting for about 1 million tonnes just four days after New Delhi approved exports, as they get higher prices for their product in global markets, four dealers told Reuters. The quick shipments from the world's biggest producer...
GRAINS-Chicago grain markets steady in muted trade ahead of U.S. report
* U.S. agriculture supply and demand report due at 1700 GMT * USDA corn and soybean yield estimates expected to be unchanged * Ukraine wants grain deal expanded, hopes for decision next week (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. grain markets were little changed in thin volumes on Wednesday as operators awaited widely followed U.S. government forecasts on supply and demand due later in the day. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.49-1/2 a bushel by 1140 GMT and corn gained 0.1% to $6.68 a bushel while wheat was off 0.1% at $8.27-1/4. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply and demand report due at 1700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to keep its U.S. corn and soy yield estimates unchanged but raise its estimates for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks. Ukraine is seeking an expansion to the Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three ports that had been shut in by Russia's invasion. Ukraine wants to include more ports and goods and hopes that a decision to extend the agreement for at least a year will be taken next week, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister said on Tuesday. The deal expires on Nov. 19 and briefly appeared imperilled last month when Moscow suspended its participation before rejoining again. Uncertainty about the economy and COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, loomed over soy futures, analysts said. The USDA, through its daily reporting system, said exporters had sold 138,700 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, 144,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. Mexico also bought 338,600 tonnes of U.S. corn. France's farm ministry on Tuesday reduced its forecast for the country's drought-affected 2022 grain maize harvest, confirming expectations of the smallest crop since 1990. Argentinian farmers had last week sold about 72% of the current soybean harvest, government data showed on Tuesday. The crop is particularly importrant to the country because it generates much-needed hard currency for the cash-strapped government. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said. CBOT wheat 827.00 -0.75 -0.09 CBOT corn 668.00 0.50 0.07 CBOT soy 1449.50 3.00 0.21 Paris wheat 331.75 1.75 0.53 Paris maize 327.50 0.75 0.23 Paris rapeseed 638.75 -2.75 -0.43 WTI crude oil 88.33 -0.58 -0.65 Euro/dlr 1.0060 0.00 -0.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates stay high as traders eye year-end demand boost
Vietnam's October rice exports up 22.3% month-on-month. Bangladesh output to drop 1% y-o-y due to floods- USDA. Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam held at a one-year peak, as traders anticipated a fillip from seasonal end-year demand, while rates of the staple from other hubs were little changed amid a lack of fresh orders.
