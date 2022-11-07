Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned
An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
Heaven Hill Just Dropped Its Oldest Old Fitzgerald Bourbon to Date
As we’ve stated many times before, old whiskey doesn’t necessarily mean good whiskey, particularly when it comes to bourbon. That being said, the news about Heaven Hill’s tenth Old Fitzgerald release, which at 19 years old is the oldest yet in this highly coveted series, is surely going to make whiskey fans more than a little bit excited. The Old Fitzgerald bottled-in-bond bourbon brand launched in 2018 as a limited-edition series of ornate decanters of well-aged whiskey that promptly joined the ranks of high-priced unicorn bottles. There is also a cheap version called Old Fitzgerald Prime available in some states, but...
These Cigars Were Designed to Pair Perfectly With Scotch, Bourbon, and Cognac
People often ask, “What whiskey goes best with cigars?” Well, there are a host of aged spirits touted as the perfect cigar pairing. Some producers even go so far as to create special “cigar blends.” The Dalmore has a Scotch, Joseph Magnus a bourbon, and Frapin a cognac. Until now, there hadn’t been much movement […]
Business Insider
27 gifts for whiskey lovers, recommended by Insider's whiskey expert
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you don't know much about whiskey, it can be intimidating to get the whiskey lover in your life something they'll truly love and don't already have. Fortunately, there are virtually limitless gift options out there if you know where to look. Over the last year, I've immersed myself in whiskey culture, traveled the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, interviewed countless experts, and polled whiskey enthusiasts in several whiskey-focused Facebook groups.
Maxim
Hirsch Launches Rare Cognac-Finished Cask Strength Whiskey
Hirsch’s potent bourbon benefits from an 18-month age in Hine’s flagship cognac casks. To craft the best whiskey of today, you’ve often got to look to the past: To older barrels, expressions and time-tested techniques that elevate even impressive whiskies to new heights. That’s the aim with...
winemag.com
Barrel-Aged Beer Steps into the Spotlight
It was a busy afternoon at the Pulpit Rock Brewing Company. Patrons were shoulder to shoulder enjoying pints and having raucous conversations. All the tables were crowded, and the barstools were long filled. There was not much respite for those without a seat. Looking around the room offered few options, but before anyone got the idea that some functional bits of décor could offer a place to relax, a sign taped to the barrel head dispelled any such notions.
Comments / 0