As we’ve stated many times before, old whiskey doesn’t necessarily mean good whiskey, particularly when it comes to bourbon. That being said, the news about Heaven Hill’s tenth Old Fitzgerald release, which at 19 years old is the oldest yet in this highly coveted series, is surely going to make whiskey fans more than a little bit excited. The Old Fitzgerald bottled-in-bond bourbon brand launched in 2018 as a limited-edition series of ornate decanters of well-aged whiskey that promptly joined the ranks of high-priced unicorn bottles. There is also a cheap version called Old Fitzgerald Prime available in some states, but...

1 DAY AGO