This has always been my favorite time of the year. Fall is perfect in many ways, one of them being because it combines 2 amazing outdoor activities, hiking and shooting. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa’s pheasant season is set to start tomorrow, October 29th, and run through January 10th of 2023. Shooting hours will run each day from 8am to 4:30pm. Hunters have a daily bag limit of three rooster pheasants, with a possession limit of 12. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and habitat fee to hunt.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO