This Iowa City Was Deemed One of the Best for Veterans
Veteran's Day is the time to give thanks to those who have done so much this country and its citizens. Whether they're living or deceased, it's important to recognize the men and women who selflessly dedicated themselves to this country in some way, shape, or form. The website Lawnstarter has...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Tri-State Area Seniors Say Heaven Can Wait A Few More Years
The CDC released its Life Expectancy report at the end of August. While nobody gets out alive, the results are stunning, if not alarming. However, there's still some good news for Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin residents of the Tri-States. According to the CDC, the United States life expectancy fell nearly...
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
Iowa Ranked the #1 State to Live Off the Grid
Have you ever fantasized about going completely off the grid? Buying a small plot of land in the middle of nowhere, or maybe even one of those giant boxcars and turning it into a humble little abode? There's a beauty to that kind of nomadic living, as seen in the Oscar-winning drama Nomadland from a couple years back.
Battle For Solar; Wisconsin Looks To Iowa In Current Court Case
Wisconsin solar advocates are asking regulators to take a look at Iowa as an example while they consider the latest issues over solar arrays and projects, and how they are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions which seek authorization for third-party owned solar...
This Iowa/Midwest Grocery Store Will Close on Thanksgiving for the First Time
As someone who has had to work on Thanksgiving for the last nine years, be it in retail or in radio, I am happy for the workers of this large grocery store, which has done something they've never done in their history. For the first time in its 92 year...
Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts
Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
$35K Fine For National Company; Wisconsin DNR 1st Criminal Conviction Over Invasive Species
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources the first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law has occurred. The case involves the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, which include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
Pheasant Season Is Here For Iowa: Get Out And Hunt
This has always been my favorite time of the year. Fall is perfect in many ways, one of them being because it combines 2 amazing outdoor activities, hiking and shooting. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa’s pheasant season is set to start tomorrow, October 29th, and run through January 10th of 2023. Shooting hours will run each day from 8am to 4:30pm. Hunters have a daily bag limit of three rooster pheasants, with a possession limit of 12. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and habitat fee to hunt.
Trump Returns to Iowa to Rally for Grassley & Reynolds
The 45th President of the United States is scheduled to land in Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday, November 3. Donald J. Trump is reportedly making the trip to campaign for the reelection of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. The Sioux City event will be another signature...
More Cougar Sightings Across The Tri-States; Recent Sightings In Illinois, 1 Hit By Vehicle
It's been a very active year for big cats in the tri-state area. Several Cougar sightings across Iowa and Wisconsin in the past few weeks have led to yet another Cougar sighting. This time in western and west-central parts of Illinois. In fact, the Illinois DNR said the mountain lion...
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
