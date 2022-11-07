ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
WSET

Grocery stores 'removing inflation,' dropping prices ahead of Thanksgiving Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, all that food is going to cost you more than last November. According to market research company IRI, the total cost jumps 13.5 percent. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkeys are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. So, some stores are offering promotional prices early.
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices

Inflation may have some Americans gathering around the restaurant table instead of the family table on Thanksgiving this year. With the soaring cost of food at grocery stores gobbling up budgets ahead of Turkey Day, even traditionalists who love a home-cooked meal on the holiday may consider alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.
MIAMI, FL
The List

Dress Your Kids For Thanksgiving With These Target Holiday Deals

Since we know there are sneaky ways Target gets you to spend money, you need to have your best defenses for the holiday season. Thankfully, they've got some pretty good deals happening to help you out. There are a few goals when dressing your kids for Thanksgiving dinner. Since they'll...
CBS LA

Save some money at the grocery store with these tips

From higher prices to "shrinkflation" grocery trips are costing shoppers more and more. However, there are small and easy ways to save money. First and foremost, supermarket guru Phil Lempert recommends all shoppers avoid the produce section when they first enter the store. "Look at all these colors, these aromas — they put you in a better mood," he said. "What that means is we're gonna send more money and we're gonna spend more time in the store." Lempert also says that every shopper should bring a list with them to avoid any wandering and drive down the amount of time they spend...
Democrat and Chronicle

It's time to start thinking Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, I'm busily pulling together the information our readers need to have a delicious, stress-free holiday. Tomorrow, you'll find two subscriber-only Thanksgiving stories: one on where to order Thanksgiving takeout and the other on where to dine on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a heads up...

