Olivia Attwood quits I'm A Celebrity 2022 and leaves jungle after 24 hours

Olivia Attwood has reportedly left the I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! jungle. The Love Island star has departed the show after around 24 hours and has left on medical grounds, the Sun reports. In last night's show, she had been voted as a Jungle VIP. A show...
I'm A Celebrity's Boy George harassed in jail while serving sentence for false-imprisonment of male escort

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned to our screens over the weekend with contestants back in Australia for the first time in three years. The celebs were flown down under to enter the jungle for three weeks of gruelling tasks and tribulations. This series features familiar faces like ex-rugby star turned royal in law Mike Tindall, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who shocked viewers with her dramatic departure from the show on Monday night.
Fair City's Seamus Power opens up about his shock departure from soap opera

Fair City star Seamus Power has opened up about his shock departure from the soap opera. Following a five year hiatus, he returned to Carrigstown to reprise his character of Dermot Fahey. But it wasn't long before Dermot got back into trouble when he murdered Cian Howley after mistaking him...
Fair City's Orla Kirwan's affair with Lenny exposed after she is caught cheating

Fair City's Mairead Casey finds out about Orla Kirwan's affair as her cheating is exposed. Viewers have seen Orla grow closer to Lenny in recent episodes, and this week they slept together after escaping to a hotel. Of course this is not ideal as Orla is currently in a relationship...
Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five

The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children

Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
I'm A Celebrity's Chris Moyles cut out two foods to achieve six stone weight loss

Chris Moyles has said that it was cutting out a few key products and getting more active that helped him shed a massive six stone. The DJ kickstarted his journey a number of years ago and opened up on I'm A Celebrity this week about how he got active - but it was his diet choices that made the big difference.
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica

Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
Anna Daly lands exciting new live show as host of RTE's Future Island

Anna Daly has landed an exciting new show on RTE as part of the broadcaster’s celebration of Science Week 2022. Anna will host the live broadcast of Future Island over three flights from 15-17 of November. The live show returns to screens to explore the worlds of science and technology.

