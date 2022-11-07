Read full article on original website
The real reason behind Olivia Attwood's I'm A Celebrity departure has been explained
The real reason Olivia Attwood couldn't return to I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here has been revealed. The former Love Island star exited the show on Monday, after only spending 24 hours in the jungle. A source revealed it was due to a medical issue, but her fiancé...
Olivia Attwood quits I'm A Celebrity 2022 and leaves jungle after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has reportedly left the I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! jungle. The Love Island star has departed the show after around 24 hours and has left on medical grounds, the Sun reports. In last night's show, she had been voted as a Jungle VIP. A show...
I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall had 'boozy' first date with wife Zara after chance meeting
Mike Tindall has opened up about meeting his wife Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, for the first time 19 years ago. The pair were introduced to each other during a chance encounter during the Rugby World Cup in Australia back in 2003. They instantly hit it off and...
I'm A Celebrity's Boy George harassed in jail while serving sentence for false-imprisonment of male escort
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned to our screens over the weekend with contestants back in Australia for the first time in three years. The celebs were flown down under to enter the jungle for three weeks of gruelling tasks and tribulations. This series features familiar faces like ex-rugby star turned royal in law Mike Tindall, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who shocked viewers with her dramatic departure from the show on Monday night.
How much I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stars make per hour after entering the jungle
The amount of money I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stars make per hour after entering the jungle is very interesting. Reality TV fans may be stunned to learn about how much their favourite celebrities have earned by taking part in the annual reality TV show Down Under.
Fair City's Seamus Power opens up about his shock departure from soap opera
Fair City star Seamus Power has opened up about his shock departure from the soap opera. Following a five year hiatus, he returned to Carrigstown to reprise his character of Dermot Fahey. But it wasn't long before Dermot got back into trouble when he murdered Cian Howley after mistaking him...
Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll praises 'hero' dad Brendan in sweet tribute
Danny O'Carroll praised his "best friend" and "hero" dad in a loving tribute. The actor plays the role of Buster Brady in Mrs Brown's Boys and is the son of show creator Brendan O'Carroll. Danny, Brendan, and other family members involved in the hit BBC comedy are currently on tour...
Miriam O'Callaghan's mother feared she would lose her house amid court case
Miriam O'Callaghan's mother was told after mass that her daughter had quit RTÉ to set up her own face cream brand. In 2018, the broadcaster launched a legal bid after the scam claimed she had taken a break from TV and radio to focus on a new anti-wrinkle cream, was uncovered.
Fair City's Orla Kirwan's affair with Lenny exposed after she is caught cheating
Fair City's Mairead Casey finds out about Orla Kirwan's affair as her cheating is exposed. Viewers have seen Orla grow closer to Lenny in recent episodes, and this week they slept together after escaping to a hotel. Of course this is not ideal as Orla is currently in a relationship...
Kerry Katona admits she hasn't 'really got a relationship' with Brian McFadden but wishes him the best
Kerry Katona admits she hasn't "really got a relationship" with ex-husband Brian McFadden but wishes him well because family comes first. The TV personality and BoyzLife star share daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue together and recently reunited at eldest daughter Molly's 21st birthday party in Dublin. While the former couple spent...
RTE's Jennifer Zamparelli shares simple three-step routine for healthy and glowing skin
Jennifer Zamparelli has shared her simple skincare routine which keeps her skin glowing all year round. The 2fm host and Dancing with the Stars presenter always has a radiant complexion, whether she is a rocking a makeup-free look at home or exuding glamour on the red carpet. Jennifer says there...
Mum of Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane says they treat every day differently now as their journey continues
At just eight years of age, Saoirse Ruane’s courage and honesty as she spoke about losing her leg after doctors found a tumour struck a chord with host Ryan Tubridy and every viewer at home. The Kiltullagh girl went on to become the inspiration behind The Toy Show Appeal...
Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five
The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children
Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
I'm A Celeb viewers are all saying the same thing as Matt Hancock makes his jungle debut
Matt Hancock was finally officially confirmed to be entering the jungle as he made his show debut in a teaser last night. The former UK Health Secretary will join the show alongside comedian Seann Walsh. Speaking in the video, Matt said that the public will see the "real him". "When...
I'm A Celebrity's Chris Moyles cut out two foods to achieve six stone weight loss
Chris Moyles has said that it was cutting out a few key products and getting more active that helped him shed a massive six stone. The DJ kickstarted his journey a number of years ago and opened up on I'm A Celebrity this week about how he got active - but it was his diet choices that made the big difference.
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
Anna Daly lands exciting new live show as host of RTE's Future Island
Anna Daly has landed an exciting new show on RTE as part of the broadcaster’s celebration of Science Week 2022. Anna will host the live broadcast of Future Island over three flights from 15-17 of November. The live show returns to screens to explore the worlds of science and technology.
