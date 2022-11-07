Read full article on original website
LSU Celebrations During Win Over Alabama Set off Seismograph
Tigers fans quite literally shook the ground in Death Valley at the end of the overtime thriller.
No. 10 Alabama aims to rebound on visit to No. 11 Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin was impressed with how Alabama's Nick Saban handled the rare regular-season losses
NIL Deals of the Week: Gordon McKernan capitalizes on LSU win
There’s been lessons learned in the NIL Era. Maybe most important when it comes to deals: Brands love to capitalize on big-time moments. Take this week at LSU for example. The Tigers knocked off Alabama in Death Valley, catapulting them into the College Football Playoff conversation. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys made sure to cash in on it, signing Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams to endorsement contracts.
Airline football player Cameron Jefferson is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
By Buck Ringgold In a game for the district championship, and against a crosstown rival, Cameron Jefferson came to play. Jefferson, a senior receiver for Airline High School in Bossier City, had a big night on offense in the Vikings' game on Oct. 27. Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 ...
Late Kick: Can Arkansas pull the upset against LSU?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 11 matchup between LSU and Arkansas.
FOX Sports
LSU TE Mason Taylor (literally) shakes Baton Rouge with catch vs. Alabama
It was a good weekend to be an LSU fan and part of the Taylor family. LSU freshman tight end Mason Taylor, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of "Speak" co-host Joy Taylor, was the hero for the No. 10 Tigers in their stunning upset of No. 6 Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.
Browns CB Denzel Ward “can’t wait” to make return against Dolphins’ dynamic receiver duo
Denzel Ward will play Sunday in Miami after missing the previous three games due to a concussion. Ward will be tasked with trying to help neutralize Miami’s dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025
Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.
