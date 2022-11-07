There’s been lessons learned in the NIL Era. Maybe most important when it comes to deals: Brands love to capitalize on big-time moments. Take this week at LSU for example. The Tigers knocked off Alabama in Death Valley, catapulting them into the College Football Playoff conversation. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys made sure to cash in on it, signing Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams to endorsement contracts.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO