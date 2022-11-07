ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

On3.com

NIL Deals of the Week: Gordon McKernan capitalizes on LSU win

There’s been lessons learned in the NIL Era. Maybe most important when it comes to deals: Brands love to capitalize on big-time moments. Take this week at LSU for example. The Tigers knocked off Alabama in Death Valley, catapulting them into the College Football Playoff conversation. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys made sure to cash in on it, signing Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams to endorsement contracts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025

Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.
ACKERMAN, MS

