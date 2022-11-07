ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

LSU vs. Arkansas injury report

Rarely does LSU come off the Alabama game in as good of shape as it had been since early in the season. However, that looks to be the case heading into Saturday’s road trip to Fayetteville for the seventh-ranked Tigers. LSU got three of its top players back for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kicker 102.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Oxford Eagle

Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
OXFORD, MS
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Arkansas picks up 4-star commitment in football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers. He announced for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Roller Skating Making a Comeback in Arkansas

Roller skating may have never entirely disappeared, but it’s making a major comeback across the state. The retro appeal of brightly colored decor, disco balls and the sound of wheels on the wood floor gives new life to a sport that flourished in the 70s and 80s. Whether you prefer traditional quad or inline skates, there are lots of opportunities for skating in Arkansas, and chances are good that there’s an up-and-coming skating rink in your neck of the woods.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas

Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy