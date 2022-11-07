Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
KARK
Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith
No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
When KJ Jefferson Said He Was Okay, Hogs’ Sam Pittman Played Him
Bruised shoulder for Razorbacks' quarterback something not going away probably.
Arkansas Football Players Arrested After Altercation With Police Postgame
Things went from bad to worse over the weekend for the Arkansas football team. According to a report from TMZ Sports, two Razorback players were arrested after getting into an altercation with police following Saturday’s game against Liberty. Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested following an...
A look at what to expect from Arkansas as LSU tries to avoid a classic trap game
LSU heads to Fayetteville this weekend for a morning game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’s year three of the Sam Pittman era and Arkansas is not having the season that a lot of people expected them to. They started the year ranked 19th, peaked at 10th and now find themselves 5-4 facing a schedule that will have them needing to fight for bowl eligibility.
LSU vs. Arkansas injury report
Rarely does LSU come off the Alabama game in as good of shape as it had been since early in the season. However, that looks to be the case heading into Saturday’s road trip to Fayetteville for the seventh-ranked Tigers. LSU got three of its top players back for...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win, Trust Eric Musselman to Build on It
Offense has some struggles, but win in opener has plenty to work on going foward.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Arkansas picks up 4-star commitment in football
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers. He announced for...
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
onlyinark.com
Roller Skating Making a Comeback in Arkansas
Roller skating may have never entirely disappeared, but it’s making a major comeback across the state. The retro appeal of brightly colored decor, disco balls and the sound of wheels on the wood floor gives new life to a sport that flourished in the 70s and 80s. Whether you prefer traditional quad or inline skates, there are lots of opportunities for skating in Arkansas, and chances are good that there’s an up-and-coming skating rink in your neck of the woods.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
5newsonline.com
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
