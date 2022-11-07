Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Antonio
When a loved one can no longer live alone safely, assisted living communities provide the necessary care and company for them to age comfortably.
19 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In San Antonio – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
San Antonio area veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy free and cheap meals on Veterans Day at many restaurants across the area. It’s a small way of showing how thankful we all are for your service. Note that some restaurants may be offering their Veterans Day freebies...
San Antonio jewelry store Moretti's closing after 40 years in business
The business started in Alamo Heights in the 1980s and has since outgrown that and one other location.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
saobserver.com
African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target
San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story bar on Northside
The new bar features a massive outdoor covered patio.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale
A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now open
The popular San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape, which ran last year, returns to the city tonight. Lightscape features over one million lights accompanied by seasonal music along a mile path winding through the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Visitors who went last year will recognize some of the installations, such as the Winter Cathedral and the Bluebonnet display, alongside some new presentations.
probrewer.com
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !!
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !! ( $34 ) 1/2 and 1/6 barrel kegs for sale! We bought these kegs brand new from Deutsche Beverage Technology and put them into service in 2015. Brand new, we paid $107 per 1/2 barrel and $71 per 1/6 barrel keg.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
tpr.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
Comments / 4