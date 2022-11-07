Read full article on original website
KEPR
Student shot at Ingraham High School in north Seattle dies, person in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — A student who was injured in a shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning has died, according to officials. One person is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting. “I needed you to know we are dealing with a death,” Seattle Mayor...
KEPR
SR 18 reopens after 2 semitruck collisions; pickup driver in custody on DUI suspicion
State Route 18 is open again after being blocked between much of Hobart and Preston as a result of a pair of semitruck collisions Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Rick Johnson said a "minor" crash occurred between a semitruck and a pickup truck heading east near Issaquah/Hobart, causing a fire.
KEPR
Vigil held at Seattle's Ingraham High for student who was shot to death
There will be no school Wednesday or Thursday at Ingraham High School as the investigation continues into what led to one person opening fire on a student at the north Seattle school. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student and if they knew the victim. A vigil...
KEPR
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
KEPR
Seattle Make-A-Wish sends 5-year-old to Disney World after intense cancer battle
SEATTLE (KOMO) — It's not every day you get to see a wish come true. For passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 16 to Orlando on Tuesday morning, that's exactly what they saw — magic. 5-year-old Maeve McNelis was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old. Since...
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KEPR
Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease
SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
KEPR
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
