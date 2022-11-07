ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election

York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
Thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners unaware of voting eligibility

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Voter advocacy groups say over 42,000 incarcerated Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote this midterm election will not vote because they don’t know they’re eligible. “These elections are really close,” All Voting is Local Pennsylvania State Director Nick Pressley said. “And so...
Davis makes history as PA's first Black Lieutenant Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — 32-year-old Austin Davis is making history as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor. As Josh Shapiro’s running mate, Austin Davis will become the highest-ranking Black elected official in the state. “As your next lieutenant governor, I’ll always be your champion,” said Austin Davis....
Wolf Administration's new state child care tax credit highlighted by DHS

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — On November 7, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead went to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA Rocky Run Branch to highlight the $25 million investment from the Wolf Administration for a new state child care tax credit program. The program was designed to help working families with the cost of child care.
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
PPL Foundation grants empower STEM teachers and their students

PA (WOLF) — The PPL Foundation announced Wednesday that 50 teachers throughout eastern and central PA were selected as recipients of the 2022 Empowering Educators grants to further student interest in STEM. Hands-on robotics and coding, renewable energy development and wildlife monitoring are just a few of the projects...
Candidates are voting! Make sure you go out and vote too!

PENNSYLVANIA — It's Election Day!. Doug Mastriano, republican candidate for governor has cast his ballot saying in a tweet, "He did his part, now go do yours!!" Josh Shapiro, the democratic candidate for governor has also gone out and cast his ballot today. His proof, showing off his sticker on twitter!
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
