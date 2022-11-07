Read full article on original website
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
Detectives investigating homicide after woman died
PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
Voter turnout for 2022 Elections behind in comparison to previous years
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm Elections is still behind compared to years' past. Here's a look at the 2022 election statistics as of Nov. 8 compared to the election in 2018 according to the Washington Secretary of State:. Benton County. 2018 Voters in Election: 110,281.
Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit
Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
Where does my ballot go?
Thousands of registered voters in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties have submitted votes for this years midterm elections, giving us winners of several federal, state and local races. The ballots go through a large scale effort to give everyone a voice. A multi-step process that we’re breaking down.
Local voter turnout lagging; election leaders see trend in last-minute ballot returns
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The clock is ticking - voters have less than 48 hours to cast their vote for the upcoming election. Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said 26% of ballots have been returned as of Friday, Nov. 4 which is less than years past. "We're running behind, but...
