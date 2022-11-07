ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

KEPR

County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Detectives investigating homicide after woman died

PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Association of Washington Business holds Energy Summit

Kennewick Wash. — The energy debate is at the forefront of a lot of voters minds this election season. Lately, there's been a discussion on how to meet the needs of our state. On Wednesday, the Association of Washington Business held their Energy Solutions Summit in Kennewick. The topics...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Where does my ballot go?

Thousands of registered voters in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties have submitted votes for this years midterm elections, giving us winners of several federal, state and local races. The ballots go through a large scale effort to give everyone a voice. A multi-step process that we’re breaking down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

