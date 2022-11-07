PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.

