FOX Carolina
Hospital and schools in Asheville lock down after reports of person with gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a person with a gun was in the parking deck at Mission Hospital this afternoon. Officers said they responded to Mission Hospital at around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun....
WLOS.com
Shell casings recovered after report of shots fired, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after shots were fired over the weekend near downtown. Police say they were dispatched to the 240 block of Livingston Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5. Officers say they found nine shell casings in the area of Ralph Street and Ora Street.
FOX Carolina
Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating after shots fired downtown Saturday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are investigating after shots were fired over the weekend near downtown on Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to a scene on Livingston Street at around 12:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired on Saturday, Nov.5. Once on scene, officers said they...
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest drunk man accused of crashing car, barricading from SWAT
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play man was arrested after crashing his car and barricading himself inside his home Tuesday night. Deputies said they were called to a home on Durham Road in reference to a disturbance call. Witnesses told...
School resource officer drives head-on into suspect’s truck, ending high-speed chase
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer in North Carolina has four words for the gentleman trying to outrun police while he made his way to Swain Middle School: Not on his watch. According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a pickup truck...
WLOS.com
More details released about Swain County shooting deaths
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent murder-suicide in the Alarka community over the weekend has rocked Swain County residents. On Saturday, the Swain County Sheriff's Office received a call from some worried family members who hadn’t been able to reach the elderly couple. When deputies arrived with...
FOX Carolina
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Wanted armed car thief from NC arrested in NY, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said an Asheville man wanted for gun and fentanyl charges was arrested in New York Monday afternoon. The department said detectives located a car that was reported stolen in and from New York. Information from the National Crime Information Center that notified them the driver was possibly armed with a pistol.
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Jada Douglas was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville, according to police. Douglas is described as five foot...
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office: Two people found dead inside home from apparent murder-suicide
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after two people were found dead inside of a home over the weekend. The Swain County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to a call Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, in the Timber Estates area in the Alarka community.
FOX Carolina
Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up. When deputies...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her. Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and...
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WATE
Two people in custody after malnourished dogs found in home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody after a deputy found several dogs that were severely malnourished in a Friendsville home Sunday, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong. James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class...
counton2.com
37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement...
Cemex Knoxville employee killed after coal pile collapsed in 'tragic industrial accident,' KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Cemex employee died after a large pile of coal collapsed on top of them, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Police said officers responded to the Cemex plant on Cement Plant Road around 7:45 a.m. Saturday after employees found the victim's body underneath a large pile of coal.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
wunc.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
