The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama's Will Reichard among semifinalists for Lou Groza Award

Alabama placekicker Will Reichard was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced on Thursday morning. Reichard is one of 20 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top kicking honor. If selected, the senior would become the first winner of the Groza in Crimson Tide history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox8live.com

ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime. The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
prepbaseballreport.com

Future Games Follow Up With LSU Commit Brady Kehlenbrink

From July 27th to July 30th, the Prep Baseball Report staff hosted the PBR Future Games at the state-of-the-art LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind event featured the best uncommitted Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects from our 40-plus state coverage area and Canada. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance.
EMERSON, GA
