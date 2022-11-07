Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
Year 2 of the Mulkey era is underway, continues building a program to be a juggernaut in the future.
Podcast: ESPN Radio's Drew DeArmond gives us his thoughts on Ole Miss/Alabama
Host Brad Logan is joined by ESPN Radio's Drew DeArmond to discuss and break down Saturday's epic battle between Ole Miss and Alabama...
Alabama's Will Reichard among semifinalists for Lou Groza Award
Alabama placekicker Will Reichard was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced on Thursday morning. Reichard is one of 20 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top kicking honor. If selected, the senior would become the first winner of the Groza in Crimson Tide history.
Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Ole Miss Rebels
BOL caught up with David Johnson of Inside the Rebels for a breakdown of Alabama’s Week 11 opponent.
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Alabama RB 'considering Tennessee a lot' after decommitting from Kentucky
A Class of 2023 running back from Birmingham, Ala., says he's giving Tennessee strong consideration after parting ways with Kentucky on Monday night.
ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime. The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and...
Three matchups for Alabama-Ole Miss
Previewing three matchups for the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in advance of its matchup with No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (2:30 p.m. CT/CBS).
Arkansas Visit List for LSU
Arkansas will have several of the nation's top prospects on hand for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against No. 7 LSU.
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions with an LSU Beat Writer
To gain a clearer understanding of the 2022 version of No. 7-ranked LSU, HawgSports went behind enemy lines to Geaux247 beat writer Sonny Shipp to discuss Arkansas' matchup with the Tigers.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Future Games Follow Up With LSU Commit Brady Kehlenbrink
From July 27th to July 30th, the Prep Baseball Report staff hosted the PBR Future Games at the state-of-the-art LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind event featured the best uncommitted Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects from our 40-plus state coverage area and Canada. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance.
