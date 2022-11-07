Read full article on original website
Related
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths
Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday, marking the first time the party secured a majority of seats in both legislative chambers in nearly 40 years. The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the “red wave” predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats...
WLNS
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate …. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?. What's next for Michigan's legislature?. Deer gone wild. Gov....
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?
Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
WNEM
Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results
DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
Whitmer defeats Dixon in Michigan gubernatorial election
Tudor Dixon worked to make the election about parents’ rights and school choice, but in the end, Michigan voters chose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran on her record rather than an ambitious education plan for sweeping change. The incumbent Democrat touted her accomplishments, including closing the school funding gap and tripling the number of school literacy coaches, but she faced criticism over decisions she made in 2020 around pandemic-related school closures and...
Benson: Voter turnout breaks record in Michigan's midterm election history
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Wednesday, saying voter turnout from Tuesday's election is expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm election history.Benson said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee."I'm confident that as we go through the process when the unofficial are finalized, they will reflect that this election was the highest turnout midterm election in Michigan's history," she said. "Thousands of Republican, Democrat and Independent election clerks and workers securely checked and counted ballots all through the day and night yesterday to provide...
fox2detroit.com
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
Michigan reports 9,992 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 9,992 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 168 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last Tuesday.
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage when she first ran in 2018. She became the first Democrat to hold the office since 2002. She has campaigned, like other Democrats in the state, on her opposition to Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. Nessel refused to defend the state in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan that asserted the law was unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0