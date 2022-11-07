ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths

Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?

Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer defeats Dixon in Michigan gubernatorial election

Tudor Dixon worked to make the election about parents’ rights and school choice, but in the end, Michigan voters chose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran on her record rather than an ambitious education plan for sweeping change. ​​The incumbent Democrat touted her accomplishments, including closing the school funding gap and tripling the number of school literacy coaches, but she faced criticism over decisions she made in 2020 around pandemic-related school closures and...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Benson: Voter turnout breaks record in Michigan's midterm election history

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Wednesday, saying voter turnout from Tuesday's election is expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm election history.Benson said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee."I'm confident that as we go through the process when the unofficial are finalized, they will reflect that this election was the highest turnout midterm election in Michigan's history," she said. "Thousands of Republican, Democrat and Independent election clerks and workers securely checked and counted ballots all through the day and night yesterday to provide...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Associated Press

2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers

LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage when she first ran in 2018. She became the first Democrat to hold the office since 2002. She has campaigned, like other Democrats in the state, on her opposition to Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. Nessel refused to defend the state in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan that asserted the law was unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.
MICHIGAN STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy