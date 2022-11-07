Read full article on original website
Related
cntraveler.com
Women Who Travel Podcast: What We Learn About Ourselves When We Travel Solo
You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Solo travel is lauded as one of the most exciting ways to see the world—and for good reason. It's adventurous, eye-opening, unpredictable, transformative. But it can also be challenging and, at some points, a little lonely, even for the most experienced of travelers. Lale chats with Jessica Nabongo, who in 2019 became the first documented Black woman to visit every country in the world (89 of which she visited solo), about what she learned about herself during those travels. Plus, we hear from listeners about their own solo travel experiences in Laos, Havana, and more.
cntraveler.com
Sailing Across the Atlantic in the Tradition of Literature's Greatest Figures
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'm standing on a balcony on the Queen Mary 2 cruise liner as it departs Southampton at the outset of its six-day journey across the Atlantic, its movement so gentle as to be almost imperceptible. The playwright Oscar Wilde, who made the same voyage in 1882, described the experience as “uninteresting,” the ocean having no “roar.” But far from obscuring such disparaging thoughts, Cunard prominently displays Wilde's words on one of QM2's upper decks as a testament to its long connection to the world of letters. Since Victorian times, the 182-year-old company has embraced its status as a preferred means for authors and creative figures to travel between Europe and America.
cntraveler.com
Michaela Coel on Catching Sea Urchins—and Skinny Dipping—in the Adriatic Sea
“I live alone in London, and normally I go to Michigan to write. But it was November 2020, and I couldn't fly to the States. I was keen to get out of my flat and be with another person, so I decided to go to Croatia with my friend Andy. I went to Austria first, and from there I drove to Zagreb and picked him up at the airport. We made our way south to Omiš, which is in Split, where we'd found this cool little Airbnb. When we got there, it was nighttime. The owner, a lovely man named Neven, met our car at the edge of a cliff, where there were loads of steps, maybe one hundred of them. He insisted on carrying my suitcase—which had six weeks' worth of clothes in it—down the stairs. I think he was surprised by how heavy it was, but he took it in stride. Every three steps he would say, ‘Switch!’ and he would transfer the bag to the other hand. ‘Switch! Switch!’ I remember hearing the water close by, but it was very dark, so we couldn't really see anything.
Comments / 0