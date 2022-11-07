“I live alone in London, and normally I go to Michigan to write. But it was November 2020, and I couldn't fly to the States. I was keen to get out of my flat and be with another person, so I decided to go to Croatia with my friend Andy. I went to Austria first, and from there I drove to Zagreb and picked him up at the airport. We made our way south to Omiš, which is in Split, where we'd found this cool little Airbnb. When we got there, it was nighttime. The owner, a lovely man named Neven, met our car at the edge of a cliff, where there were loads of steps, maybe one hundred of them. He insisted on carrying my suitcase—which had six weeks' worth of clothes in it—down the stairs. I think he was surprised by how heavy it was, but he took it in stride. Every three steps he would say, ‘Switch!’ and he would transfer the bag to the other hand. ‘Switch! Switch!’ I remember hearing the water close by, but it was very dark, so we couldn't really see anything.

