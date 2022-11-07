ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow. Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade. A spokesperson for the city says they hope to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two residents displaced following home fire in Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people are displaced today after their home caught fire in Chapin last night. Lexington County fire crews arrived on scene at Caro Lane to find a camper and the home engulfed in flames. Thirteen fire units from multiple agencies worked to put out the fire....
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Gas prices rising, again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices are down below $3.00 per gallon in some parts of the Midlands. According to AAA, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.25 a gallon. But ABC Columbia News found prices at $2.99 a gallon near Lexington and in Irmo. Gas Buddy reports the cheapest...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington residents vote against tax raise to fix roadways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County residents have voted against a tax raise to fix the roads and bridges. At least 54% of people voted against the measure. The initiative was led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters. The coalition of community...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of the Sumter County School District is changing. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show there will be at least five board members elected who were not on the prior board, with the possibility of that number growing to 7. Here are...
abccolumbia.com

Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive will run on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and will end on Nov. 18. A drop-off event...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC

