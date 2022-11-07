Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow. Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade. A spokesperson for the city says they hope to...
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
abccolumbia.com
Two residents displaced following home fire in Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people are displaced today after their home caught fire in Chapin last night. Lexington County fire crews arrived on scene at Caro Lane to find a camper and the home engulfed in flames. Thirteen fire units from multiple agencies worked to put out the fire....
abccolumbia.com
SC Gas prices rising, again
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices are down below $3.00 per gallon in some parts of the Midlands. According to AAA, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.25 a gallon. But ABC Columbia News found prices at $2.99 a gallon near Lexington and in Irmo. Gas Buddy reports the cheapest...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington residents vote against tax raise to fix roadways
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County residents have voted against a tax raise to fix the roads and bridges. At least 54% of people voted against the measure. The initiative was led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters. The coalition of community...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley Tracking Nicole
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking Nicole and the potential impacts for the Midlands. Impacts: Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of the Sumter County School District is changing. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show there will be at least five board members elected who were not on the prior board, with the possibility of that number growing to 7. Here are...
abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Veterans Affairs to host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive will run on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and will end on Nov. 18. A drop-off event...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter officials announce possible Veterans Day parade cancellation due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Veterans Affairs announced the possible cancellation of their Veterans Day parade. Officials say they plan to make a decision the morning of Nov. 10 as they track the weather. The Veterans Ceremony will still be held at the American Legion Post 15 as...
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
Comments / 0