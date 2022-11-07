ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

ABC News projects Governor McMaster to win re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC News projects Governor Henry McMaster to win his second term. He was up against former congressman Joe Cunningham. McMaster sounded confident at his prospects in winning reelection during his campaign. His last election he won by a 54%to 46% margin. We caught up with McMaster...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
foxwilmington.com

McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of the Sumter County School District is changing. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show there will be at least five board members elected who were not on the prior board, with the possibility of that number growing to 7. Here are...
abccolumbia.com

Delta Air Lines says pilot strike not imminent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CEO of Delta Air Lines says a pilot strike is not imminent. Last week Delta pilots voted in favor of authorizing a potential future strike. They want better pay and benefits, as a shortage of pilots continues to plague airlines. Today the CEO said no...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Election Day 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data from elections officials, Edison Research and Catalist, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 47 states. Pre-election voting had been popular ahead of the 2018 midterm race across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles, but it’s still too early to know if overall turnout will reach 2018 levels, since voting patterns may have changed in the last few year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well. Curbside waste services and recycling pickup...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow. Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade. A spokesperson for the city says they hope to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane. David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements. During a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC

