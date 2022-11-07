ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County Daily Journal

Bo Wagner | Twitter, Elon Musk, and the Bible

By Bo Wagner Contributing Columnist
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnJMm_0j1xMtQi00

When I was called to preach at twelve years of age, I could never have even conceived of a methodology by which I could instantly share Biblical truths 280 characters at a time with thousands of people around the world with the push of a button. And yet, I now do so each day on Twitter, as well as in bigger character chunks on Facebook, Parler, USA.Life, MeWe, Instagram, LinkedIn, Gab, Getter, and Truth Social.

I am not at all sure how, in all of that crowd, Twitter somehow became the center of the social media universe. Honestly, and meaning no offense at all to Twitter or the fascinating Mr. Musk, I get far more interactions (and meaningful ones, at that) from Facebook, as well as far more traffic directed to my website. And yet, even before the Elon Musk bird buyout, Twitter seems to have been regarded by all as the must-have social media platform.

So I have it. I started my @PreacherBo account in March of 2012 and now have the (truly unimpressive by big-media-people standards) grand total of 1418 followers. That leaves me at roughly 113,998,582 followers less than Elon Musk himself, 2,498,582 followers less than actor James Woods, one of my favorite follows, but 1262 more followers than the random, anonymous troll who got angry at a Bible verse I posted last week.

Anyway, being a Christian and a preacher on Twitter is actually a pretty interesting thing since Twitter seems to be much more of a potential worldwide sampling of people from post to post rather than people you actually know. That, I suppose, is what differentiates it from Facebook. As such, the reactions I get on any post are wildly varied. As I mentioned, I periodically get replies from people who get very angry at whatever Bible verse I post each morning. But I also get replies from people I do not even know who ask for prayer, share my penchant for dad jokes, agree or disagree on a point of politics, or mockingly suggest that I am lost for posting offensive phrases like “Roll Tide.” Twitter is, it seems, a vast marketplace of ideas, an ever-changing mega-mall of positions, opinions, questions, and assertions.

In other words, it has the potential to be a lot like humanity, for good and for bad.

It does not surprise me, given the left-leaning nature of Silicone Valley, that Twitter has, for many years, tried to stifle conversation of conservatives, Christians, and other right-leaning persona non grata. When even the utterly hilarious Babylon Bee gets censored, you know you are dealing with people who believe themselves to be the deities of truth, determiners of humor, and deciders of destiny. Hopefully, the Musk takeover will bring some much-needed balance to the bird.

Anyway, to my main point, social media is a phenomenal way to spread truth, including the truth of Scripture. Used properly, it is also a great way to confront error, encourage those who are down, and rally support for those in need. It is, in other words, a great way to fulfill the command of Ephesians 4:15 that we confront falsehood by speaking the truth in love, the command of Matthew 28:19-20 that we take the gospel to the entire world, and the command of Galatians 6:2 that we bear each other’s burdens. Christians seem to have a habit of being behind the curve when it comes to using potentially helpful tools, mostly for fear of inadvertently letting their eyes see or their ears hear things that will dirty their hearts. And that is absolutely a valid concern, one that must be accounted for.

But since social media holds the potential to reach the world, Christians cannot neglect it. No, not every Christian needs to have it; some cannot handle it right. But for those who can, here are some things to know.

One, Matthew 12:36 does, in fact, apply to social media posts. It says, “But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.” Before you tweet, take time to think about whether or not you want to have a face-to-face discussion with God about those 280 characters one day, because you will.

Two, everyone else has just as much right to their opinion as you do to yours. Only weak, timid people demand to be the only ones allowed to speak. Mature, confident people are willing to debate their positions calmly and rationally. Even God said, “Come now, and let us reason together,” Isaiah 1:18.

Three, give more weight to things said by people with real names and profile pictures than by those who wish to remain anonymous. People certainly have the right to remain anonymous, and many no doubt have valid reasons to do so. But those who have the courage to openly own their words and assertions should be viewed as more trustworthy until proven otherwise. In Ezekiel 22:30, God said that He was looking for a man to step up and stand in the gap, not a unicorn with the handle @SparkleMuffinToes2022.

Four, don’t take yourself too seriously. Learn to laugh at yourself when people point out funny things in you. You are not God; therefore, you are not perfect. Proverbs 17:22 says, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine.” If you are going to survive social media, a good sense of humor is really helpful.

Five, remember that the devil is still very real, very active, and very destructive, 1 Peter 5:8. And while he likely does not have his own social media accounts (Hell only has dial-up internet), he certainly does have human team members, many of whom you will encounter online. You better be sure that you spend more time reading your Bible and praying than you do on social media because if you don’t, when you do go on social media, you are going to lose most every battle the devil brings your way.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
CNBC

Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
TechRadar

If Elon Musk makes people pay to read Tweets, he can probably just pull the plug

Most of Elon Musk's solutions to what ails Twitter revolve around money; or, to be more specific, charging you money to do things on the platform that were previously free. And this could, according to reports, include the simple act of viewing a Tweet. A recent report in the Platformer...
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Independent

Elon Musk mocks people signing up to Twitter alternative Mastodon

Elon Musk has seemingly mocked Mastodon, the alternative site that many have embraced as they look to move away from Twitter. In the days since Mr Musk took over Twitter, he has prompted outcry over new policy and feature decisions. They have included the suggestion that content moderation could change significantly, as well as pushing forward with a fee of $8 per month to receive the blue checkmark that has previously indicated a users’ identity has been verified.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is Bad at This

Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, immediately fires CEO

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports. Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Thursday night that CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter's chief financial officer and top lawyer had been shown the door.
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy