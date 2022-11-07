ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

A Smart Messaging Display Board That You Can Control From Any Part of the World

By Joseph Cheatham
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4r8A_0j1xMrfG00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

If you’re familiar with the smart home space , then you know the tech industry has grown by leaps and bounds to raise your home’s IQ. From Amazon Alexa and Google voice commands to the best smart home security devices and versatile smart ovens, these apparatuses are making you work smarter, not harder. And here’s one more innovation that can transform your humble abode. Allow our SPY team to introduce you to Vestaboard.

It’s a captivating, smart messaging display board that pairs vintage style split-flap with modern technology. With the help of Vestaboard’s free mobile and web-based applications, the brand introduces a unique, shared messaging experience controlled from anywhere in the world. The functional wall piece displays up to 132 characters at a time including rainbow colors and has 8,448 analog spinning flaps to utilize.

For Vestaboard’s founder Dorrian Porter, the idea to disrupt the smart world with this product was generated when he spotted this magical departure board, walking through the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

“I imagined what it would be like to have a display like that in my home — an interactive piece to draw everyone’s attention and wasn’t just another screen — that I could use to send my kids messages while traveling,” he told our SPY team. “The smart display market is just getting started and it’s going to be very large. Design — from how it looks to how it works, it’s going to be a key differentiator especially for products we put in our home and use with our loved ones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgE3r_0j1xMrfG00

Vestaboard White

$2995
Buy Now

While Vestaboard can bring life to the walls of your home because of its aesthetics value, it also has the ability to be customized to engage, inform and inspire in other environments. It can display metrics in the workplace, keep students informed at school, update customers on the newest menu at their favorite restaurant, and so much more.

Here’s another selling point: the sound of the turning bits is truly satisfying for your auditory senses (one would just have to hear it to understand).

Become one of the first owners of Vestaboard White , which costs $2995, a limited edition of 1,000 are available now for pre-order. As an incentive, you can receive $400 off, if you order two. The board is guaranteed to ship before December 20.

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 19 Best Anker Chargers and Power Devices We’ve Tested For All Situations

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Carrying a mobile device into unfamiliar territory always comes with a handful of risks. What if there’s no Wi-Fi or data coverage? Should you be concerned with pickpocketing? Perhaps a more common worry is whether or not there’s going to be a place to charge your phone or tablet. Fortunately, this is one issue you can easily cast aside with an Anker charger. There’s no reason you should have to deal with the irritation of a dead battery. Skip the nightmare with...
SPY

Happy Birthday Amazon Alexa! Fire Tablets at an All Time Low of $42

We’re coming up on Alexa’s birthday, and that means a lot of cake and ice cream, but in this case cake and ice cream equates to tons of savings on Alexa-compatible products. Amazon has sales on Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras,Amazon Fire Tablets, and much more. What stands out most about this sale is that the Amazon Fire Tablet is at an all-time low of $42 (even lower than the $45 it was at the start of the month)— and as we discovered in a recent review, the Fire Tablet is a great...
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
SPY

Audio-Technica Brings Back a Classic With the Sound Burger Record Player

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There is no shortage of atypical media players on the market, but one of the most memorable players of any generation is Audio-Technica’s “Sound Burger.” Launched in the 1980s, the Sound Burger draws its name from its clamshell-like design that opens up at the top, allowing you to place and play a record inside of it. Highly portable and inherently unique, the Sound Burger became somewhat of a collector’s item in recent years due in part to just how atypical of a...
SPY

Google Pixel 7 Review: Minimal Upgrades, But Still a Rock Solid Smartphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Google Pixel 7 Review: At a Glance What’s New With the Google Pixel 7? Google Pixel 7: Slight Improvements To Design and Performance Google Pixel 7 Review: Still a Fantastic Display Battery Life & Charging Google Pixel 7 Camera: Great Photos Are Standard The Verdict: A Lot of Smartphone for $600 So, Should You Buy It? It’s smartphone update season, and Google recently launched its latest Pixel offerings, including the Google Pixel 7. By now you’ve probably already heard there are no standout features in this...
SPY

For Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and 15 Smart Displays Are Down to Lowest Prices Ever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon’s smart displays are so incredibly useful. Its two biggest options, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, have just been given their lowest prices to date thanks to Alexa’s upcoming birthday. If you’ve been holding off for a while, this is the time to get them. Currently, both smart displays are 32% off their normal prices — making them a smidge under $170. That’s tempting to know because the Echo Show 15 was previously at $190 back in...
SPY

The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs You Can Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How We Chose The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs 2022 1. Alienware S5000 2. Puma Active Gaming Seat 3. Big Joe Dorm Smartmax 4. Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair 5. Secretlab TITAN Evo XL 2022 6. Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody 7. Corsair T3 RUSH 8. OFM Racing Style Gaming Chair 9. Razer Iskur X 10. Respawn Specter 11. Noblechairs ICON 12. Sihoo Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair While the most comfortable gaming chairs might not be the most exciting of topics, there’s no denying the fact that back support and comfort...
SPY

I’ve Been Using This Portable Clothing Steamer for Years and It’s Just $23 Today at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Here are two fashion facts I’ve learned through bitter experience: First, it doesn’t matter how stylish your outfit is if you show up wrinkled and unkempt. Second, no matter how quickly you remove your clothes from the dryer, some of your items are going to come out wrinkly. Which is why for the past few years I’ve relied on the Hilife Portable Clothing Steamer HL7 as my secret fashion weapon. And I’m not the only one. This humble little steamer is the #1 best-selling steamer...
SPY

Google’s New HD Chromecast Is So Cheap Today It Seems Like a Mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We first wrote about the new Google HD Chromecast back when it was first released on September 23. Now, a month after its debut, this streaming stick has already gotten its first major discount thanks to Amazon. If we didn’t know better, we’d say Amazon is taking a shot at Google by seriously discounting its newest streaming gadget. Regardless of the reason, this is a great chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup with SPY’s top-rated streaming device. For a limited time,...
SPY

How To Take Better Photos With a Lightbox

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to photography, having a good camera is crucial. But with phone cameras getting better and better each year, everyone has a professional-grade camera in their pockets. So what sets a casual Insta brunch post apart from a magazine-worthy food photo? Lighting and staging are a big part of it, and photographers use accessories and tricks to get the best lighting possible in a setting that’s most flattering to their subject. If you’re a product photographer, you can...
SPY

Reviews: We Found the 10 Best Android Smart Watches for Style, Function, and Fitness

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches View More The best Android smartwatches have come a long way since the first models burst onto the scene in 2014. Back then, they were pretty utilitarian when it came to their designs and functionality, but they’ve changed so much. Not only is there an abundance of stylish smartwatches that span various manufacturers, but today’s best smartwatches are...
TechRadar

Ring vs SimpliSafe: which home security company offers the best protection?

In the battle of home security companies, it can be hard to decipher just which is offering the best value for money, ease of use, and long-term security. Two of the biggest players are Ring and SimpliSafe, which both have their strengths but also weaknesses that help differentiate their offerings from one another.
Android Authority

Switching over to an IP camera was the best home security decision I made

IP-based security cameras offer several benefits over internet-connected options. Here's why I switched and you should too. Connected security systems have long been considered one of the key pillars of a modern smart home. Smart wireless security cameras generally offer a fuss-free approach to setup and everyday use. Plug in a power cable, select the camera in an app, or scan a QR code, and you’re ready to go.
SPY

These Undated Planners Are The Best Way To Stay Organized, Year-Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As someone who struggles with time management, I always hope that buying a planner will somehow make me more organized. The problem with planners is that if you skip a week (or a month), those skipped pages become useless. It’s easy to accrue a pile of untouched, unloved calendars. It feels like too much pressure, and for that reason, I hadn’t bought a planner since my grade school days. That is, until I found an undated planner from Poketo, a...
SPY

Get In Touch With Your Inner Barista — This Great Gooseneck Kettle Is Under $20 on Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Feeling a little groggy after a long Halloween night and wanting a deliciously strong cup of coffee? You’re in luck — one of our favorite gooseneck kettles for making pour-over coffee has suddenly nosedived in price on Amazon. The Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Built-In Thermometer normally sells for $54, but with this crazy 68% off deal, it’s now just $17.43. Thinking of adding home barista to your list of hidden talents? Now’s the time to do it without dipping too deep into...
SPY

Tired Of The Noise? Pick Up a Sony Noise-Cancelling Headset For 51% Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re back in the office and your coworkers are just a bit too loud, or you work from home and your kids can’t seem to turn down the TV, it can grate on your nerves. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is the answer, and right now, Sony is offering 51% off their WH-XB910N model at Amazon. That’s over $100 off. If noise-cancelling headphones aren’t what you’re looking for, there are also several Sony gaming headsets available with reasonable discounts, too. See All Deals What...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy