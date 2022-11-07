A Smart Messaging Display Board That You Can Control From Any Part of the World

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

If you’re familiar with the smart home space , then you know the tech industry has grown by leaps and bounds to raise your home’s IQ. From Amazon Alexa and Google voice commands to the best smart home security devices and versatile smart ovens, these apparatuses are making you work smarter, not harder. And here’s one more innovation that can transform your humble abode. Allow our SPY team to introduce you to Vestaboard.

It’s a captivating, smart messaging display board that pairs vintage style split-flap with modern technology. With the help of Vestaboard’s free mobile and web-based applications, the brand introduces a unique, shared messaging experience controlled from anywhere in the world. The functional wall piece displays up to 132 characters at a time including rainbow colors and has 8,448 analog spinning flaps to utilize.

For Vestaboard’s founder Dorrian Porter, the idea to disrupt the smart world with this product was generated when he spotted this magical departure board, walking through the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

“I imagined what it would be like to have a display like that in my home — an interactive piece to draw everyone’s attention and wasn’t just another screen — that I could use to send my kids messages while traveling,” he told our SPY team. “The smart display market is just getting started and it’s going to be very large. Design — from how it looks to how it works, it’s going to be a key differentiator especially for products we put in our home and use with our loved ones.”

Vestaboard White

$2995

While Vestaboard can bring life to the walls of your home because of its aesthetics value, it also has the ability to be customized to engage, inform and inspire in other environments. It can display metrics in the workplace, keep students informed at school, update customers on the newest menu at their favorite restaurant, and so much more.

Here’s another selling point: the sound of the turning bits is truly satisfying for your auditory senses (one would just have to hear it to understand).

Become one of the first owners of Vestaboard White , which costs $2995, a limited edition of 1,000 are available now for pre-order. As an incentive, you can receive $400 off, if you order two. The board is guaranteed to ship before December 20.