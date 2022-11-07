Read full article on original website
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
Trio Of Wyoming Statewide Candidates Run Unopposed
Election Day can be a harrowing time for political candidates, but three Republican candidates for state office can relax on this election day. That's because Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristy Racines, and Secretary of State GOP Nominee Chuck Gray have no opponents, although voters do have the option of writing in another candidate's name if they so desire.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Wins Second Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor. Gordon beat Democrat Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither campaigned extensively. Gordon emphasized his efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy away from fossil fuels, mentioning ongoing work...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
Hageman Elected To Congress From Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with...
Republicans Expected To Sweep Statewide Races UWYO Survey Finds
Telephone interviews with 436 Wyoming residents were conducted by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center. The research was conducted from October 22 to November 3, by selecting residents at random. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points, according to the release.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
Transportation Commission Awards Over $62Million In Contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting, according to a release sent out by WYDOT this morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects...
Sequel To Wyoming Film ‘Wind River’ In Production
In the original movie "Wind River" a veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Wind River Indian Reservation. The movie was well-received. Folks enjoyed the story as well as the stunning scenery shot of the area. It was just announced that...
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
You Could Make Millions Hunting Dinosaurs Out West
Finding dinosaur bones on your property is a little like winning the lotto. Except you have to actually go looking and digging for it. So, unlike the lotto, it's a lot of work. A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota might sell for up to $15 million at an...
What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?
Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Natrona County Republican Party, Wyoming GOP Agree To Dismiss Lawsuit
The Natrona County Republican Party -- with the agreement with the state GOP -- has asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the state GOP violated its party's bylaws at its 2020 convention. Both sides of the lawsuit filed the stipulated motion to dismiss with prejudice --...
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
