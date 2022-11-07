TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Tylen Turman of Jay was found deceased this morning. According to OHP, Turman was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester on Nov. 4 in Adair County when he came to a low water bridge. Water covered the road and Turman...

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO