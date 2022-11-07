Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?

Read full article on original website
Don’t underestimate the power of the Cal Poly win
MISSOULA – If you ask Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck, his team wasn’t suffering any adverse mental effects from a three-game losing skid. “I wouldn’t say that our locker room was instable so our locker room didn’t need stabilizing,” Hauck said. “But winning that game got us our sixth win, and that was big for us.”
Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
Montana State women's basketball signs Minnesota high school forward Ella Johnson
BOZEMAN — Ella Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, MSU head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota. As a junior, she led Elk River High to a 17-10 overall mark, averaged 10.5 points per game and was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree. She scored 25 points in a Section 8-4A semifinal loss.
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball
HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
Bozeman's Meg McCarty lands on Montana State for future of already successful tennis career
BOZEMAN — Sometimes close to home is where you least expect to end up. For the longest time, Meg McCarty thought she would play collegiate tennis in the Midwest or on the East Coast, going so far as to tour several campuses in that direction. The Bozeman senior altered...
Montana State men let early lead slip away in season-opening loss at Grand Canyon
PHOENIX — Not many men's basketball teams are able to break through the mystique of the home environment at Grand Canyon University. In fact, only five have done it since the start of the 2020-21 season. And even since the Antelopes transitioned to the Division I ranks in 2013-14,...
Notebook: Montana State learns from Northern Arizona game, prepares for Cal Poly
BOZEMAN — Through certain stretches of the game against Northern Arizona, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats may have been trying to do too much at times. Looking back at the game film, Vigen said the defense was out of position in spots, including over-running...
Billings Central sweeps Corvallis in state volleyball tournament play-in match
BILLINGS — Another year, yet another occasion of Billings Central volleyball earning itself a chance to compete for silverware at the state tournament. On this occasion, however, Central had to do just a little bit of extra work to get there. The Rams, the fourth-seeded team out of the...
Montana State women open season with dominant win over Providence
BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas. From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year
MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
Montana soccer program signs six to National Letters of Intent
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer program has signed six high school players to National Letters of Intent. Coach Chris Citowicki, who completed his fifth season leading the Grizzlies earlier this month, has added players from Washington, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota and Georgia. On the defensive end of the field, he...
Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne
MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
Bearcat student-athletes sign NCAA national letters of intent
Ceremony to be held Wednesday at Paso Robles High School. – Paso Robles High School student-athletes Tacey Bivin and Olivia Wright will sign NCAA national letters of intent at a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Gil Asa Gymnasium at Paso Robles High School. All are welcome to attend.
Florence Falcons soar in quarterfinal win
The Florence Falcon football team made the long trek east to Worden on Saturday, November 5th and defeated Huntley Project, 28-6. It can’t be seen as an upset, as Florence is the defending Class B State Champion, but on paper it looked like Huntley was the slight favorite. The Red Devils had rolled through their competition unbeaten and unchallenged.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Racist, Awful, Sad. The Top 7 Worst Reviews Of Bozeman, Montana.
We hear about the good and bad of every town through this little thing called the internet. Trolls especially like to make themselves heard through this forum, but we get some honesty as well. Though these reviews of Bozeman go back a few years, do you think they're accurate?. Everyone...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
