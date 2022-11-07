ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

406mtsports.com

Don’t underestimate the power of the Cal Poly win

MISSOULA – If you ask Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck, his team wasn’t suffering any adverse mental effects from a three-game losing skid. “I wouldn’t say that our locker room was instable so our locker room didn’t need stabilizing,” Hauck said. “But winning that game got us our sixth win, and that was big for us.”
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Kira Thomsen named national volleyball player of week

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend. The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women's basketball signs Minnesota high school forward Ella Johnson

BOZEMAN — Ella Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, MSU head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota. As a junior, she led Elk River High to a 17-10 overall mark, averaged 10.5 points per game and was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree. She scored 25 points in a Section 8-4A semifinal loss.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball

HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women open season with dominant win over Providence

BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas. From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State of the program: Grizzlies seek return to winning ways in Travis DeCuire’s 9th year

MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater. DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer program signs six to National Letters of Intent

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer program has signed six high school players to National Letters of Intent. Coach Chris Citowicki, who completed his fifth season leading the Grizzlies earlier this month, has added players from Washington, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota and Georgia. On the defensive end of the field, he...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne

MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bitterrootstar.com

Florence Falcons soar in quarterfinal win

The Florence Falcon football team made the long trek east to Worden on Saturday, November 5th and defeated Huntley Project, 28-6. It can’t be seen as an upset, as Florence is the defending Class B State Champion, but on paper it looked like Huntley was the slight favorite. The Red Devils had rolled through their competition unbeaten and unchallenged.
FLORENCE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE

