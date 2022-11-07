Read full article on original website
Stonebrook Eyecare and Eyewear to offer routine exams, glasses in Frisco
A new optometrist office is opening in Frisco this November. (Courtesy Fotolia) A new optometrist office is opening at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 200, in Frisco this November. Stonebrook Eyecare and Eyewear will begin seeing patients Nov. 14, Dr. Katherine Egan said. The office will offer routine eye exams and screenings for conditions such as macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma. Patients can schedule appointments by phone or online at the office’s website. 214-432-4370. www.stonebrookeyecare.com.
Construction delays postpone planned opening of Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque in Keller
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque describes itself as an “authentic Texas barbecue” restaurant. (Courtesy Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque) Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque has adjusted its planned opening until spring 2023 at 1801 S. Main St., Keller. Operating partner Jeff Lowery told Community Impact this spring that the restaurant, located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House, would open in August or September. This week, he said construction delays have pushed the planned opening to next year. The location formerly housed Golden Corral. Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will offer “authentic Texas barbecue," according to its website. www.outpost36.com.
DATA: Frisco’s tourism industry recovered in 2021
A presentation made Nov. 9 highlighted the economic impact of tourism in Frisco during 2021. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) After the pandemic, 2021 was the year of bouncing back for Frisco’s tourism industry and that trend is expected to continue. Zeek Coleman, vice president at the Americas division at...
Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge offering extensive drink choices in Trophy Club
Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge offers 95 whiskeys and more than 250 varieties of wine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a restaurant and lounge, opened in September at 2230 E. Hwy. 114, Ste. 550, Trophy Club. The new restaurant has self-serve wine and whiskey machines as well as a tapas-style menu. There are 95 whiskeys and more than 250 varieties of wine offered. Construction started in February, and the Trophy Club Town Council approved specific-use permits for alcoholic beverage sales for on-premise and off-premise consumption in March. 817-382-1088. http://socialoaklounge.com.
Toasted Yolk shutters Highland Village location
The Toasted Yolk Cafe in Highland Village has closed after less than six months in business. The brunch chain opened the Highland Village restaurant in April in the old IHOP location on FM 407, but it closed its doors permanently on Sunday. “Toasted Yolk has proudly served the Highland Village...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
British Emporium celebrates 30 years of bringing groceries, gifts to Grapevine
The grocery store has brought British goods across the pond to Grapevine since 1992. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine’s British Emporium celebrated 30 years of providing traditional British food and goods. The store opened Nov. 5, 1992 at 140 N. Main St., Grapevine, according to a news release. Grocery items...
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
Bruster's Real Ice Cream to bring sundaes, splits, cakes, more to Richardson
Bruster's Real Ice Cream is opening a new ice cream shop in Richardson in 2023 at 710 W. Renner Road, Ste. 202. (Courtesy Bruster's Real Ice Cream) Bruster’s Real Ice Cream will open in 2023 in Richardson at 710 W. Renner Road, Ste. 202. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing has construction ending in April 2023. The ice cream shop, which has locations in Frisco and McKinney, will offer sundaes, splits, cakes, pies, shakes and more. Bruster’s also makes waffle cones and edible bowls in-house. www.brusters.com.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Nike by Southlake brings new shopping concept to town square
Nike by Southlake features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services and experiences to shopping. (Courtesy Nike) Nike by Southlake opened Nov. 3 in Southlake Town Square, according to a press release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., Southlake, and features Nike’s Live concept, which brings new services to the shopping experience, the release stated. Through a free Nike membership, customers can buy items online to pick up in store, use curbside pickup, attend member-only fitness events and have access to member-only products in store. Nike is known for its athletic apparel and footwear. 682-223-2378. www.nike.com/retail/s/nike-by-southlake.
Cathedral Italian Bistro serving authentic fare in Plano
Cathedral Italian Bistro will serve authentic Italian cuisine with a Texas flair, with menu items ranging from fresh pizzas and handmade pastas to wagyu steaks. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cathedral Italian Bistro opened in mid-August at 8103 Rasor Blvd., Ste. 110, in Plano. The restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine with a...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Simplified Pools bringing cleaning and repair to Northlake
Simplified Pools is set to open in March. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Simplified Pools is set to open in Northlake in early March, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be located at 1611 Commons Circle. Simplified Pools will offer pool-cleaning and chemical services, pool-cleaning supplies, and pool and spa repairs. 469-455-1054. www.simplifiedpools.com.
Study: These North Texas cities are some of the best cities in the nation to visit for Thanksgiving
It may not get a whole lot of love, but Thanksgiving is truly a special holiday. One filled with family, food and friendship.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis
Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
