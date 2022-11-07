Read full article on original website
Restaurants’ tech investments shift to the back-of-house
The top item on restaurants’ tech wish list this holiday season? Inventory management systems. That’s according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association and accounting software provider Sage Intacct, which asked operators where they plan to spend their tech dollars over the next one to two years.
Restaurant spending patterns are not following conventional wisdom
The Smashburger co-founder and former McDonald’s executive is behind Tom’s Watch Bar, an upgraded sports bar concept that is coming, quickly, to a city near you. The Bottom Line: Restaurant menu prices kept increasing last month, according to new federal data. But other prices started to ease. Taco...
Labor costs ease for Burger King franchisee Carrols, but not food costs
Labor costs started to ease for Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group last quarter and more of its restaurants are fully staffed and open longer hours, company executives said on Wednesday. But food costs remain a problem—even though beef costs have eased. Executives with the Syracuse, N.Y.-based operator said...
Freshii sees benefit from office workers returning even two days per week
Return-to-office trends are starting to normalize as consumers revert to their pre-pandemic dining habits at breakfast and lunch, Freshii said Wednesday. The other side of that coin, however, is that the Toronto-based chain is losing the dinner and takeout business built during the pandemic, when consumers worked remotely. That decline...
