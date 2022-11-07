Didn't see that Bills loss coming

The game began well enough. The New York Jets kicker slipped on the opening kick which gave the Bills a drive start at their own 45 yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage, Stefon Diggs beat Jets standout rookie corner Sauce Gardner and Josh Allen hit Diggs on a 42 yard bomb. Just like that the Bills are at the Jets 13 yard line. I immediately thought this was going to be EASY. Sadly, it didn't turn out that way.

The Bills lost this game because their passing offense vanished in the second half. Actually it started midway through the second quarter after the Bills put together their best drive of the game. A 93 yard touchdown drive gave the Bills a 14-3 lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

The Bills offense had five more drives in the game and produced one field goal. Those five drives covered 32 plays and netted a measly 81 yards. In the first half Diggs had 93 yards on five catches. He was blanked in the second half. Zero catches. Although he would have had one critical catch on the Bills final drive if Dion Dawkins wasn't flagged for a holding penalty.

Once the Jets took Diggs out of the game the Bills offense was cooked. No one else was able to step up in the passing game and produce big plays. When the Bills decided to run the ball the running backs did nothing. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 39 yards on 12 carries. The offensive line lost its battle with the Jets defensive line all day long and it really stymied the Bills. Their offense in the second half was reduced to Allen's running whether it was scrambles or designed runs.

The Bills had only two red zone trips and both came in the first half. Allen's interception came on the first red zone possession and Allen's one yard touchdown was the end result of the second. Did you know the Bills managed to get into Jets territory on just one of their four second half drives? On that one drive they only got as far as the Jets 33 yard line before settling for a Tyler Bass field goal.

I needed Ken Dorsey to come up with some easier throws for Allen in the second half. Perhaps some screens or more quick slants. The Jets took away the deep ball. That bomb to Diggs on the very first play was Allen's only completion in six attempts of 20 plus yards. Allen needed to do a better job of taking what the defense was giving.

I needed more from Gabe Davis who has not turned into a big second threat to go along with Diggs. Davis had just two catches for 33 yards out of five targets. The bomb at the end of the game on 4th and 21 was a tough catch but making tough catches and big plays downfield is how Davis made a name for himself and he didn't come up in the clutch.

I need more from Dawson Knox who had just three catches for 25 yards. Knox has taken a step back after his breakout 2021 season. His receiving yards per game has dropped from 39 last season to 26 this season and his nine yards per catch average is a career low.

Yes the defense was shredded by the Jets run game on what turned out to be a game winning field goal drive but the Bills offense and its ineffectiveness is why the Bills dropped to 0-2 in division games.

There is no reason to panic today but the offense hasn't looked right for the last six quarters. If there is something to be worried about it's the lack of a consistent threat outside of Diggs. Odell Beckham anyone?