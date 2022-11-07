Sofia Vergara falls inside her private plane after her seat breaks

Sofia Vergara had a rocky landing! The Colombian actress took to social media to share how she ended up on the floor after her private plane seat appeared to break.

Vergara took a trip alongside her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara , to see the first-ever Walmart (former Walton’s 5&10), the retailer where she also has her clothing line. Although everything seemed going as usual, the 50-year-old Modern Family actress had to share her Instagram versus reality moment.

Vergara joked about the moment and said she is pretty sure “Jennifer Lopez doesn’t get these types of airplanes.”

The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that this work trip, was also a mini vacation. “Team @walmart work trip that feel like a mini vacay,” Vergara wrote.

Vergara is launching her new Walmart holiday collection

The Colombian icon shared some behind the scenes footage from her photoshoot , posing in a red one-shoulder jumpsuit. “Sneak peek of my holiday collection,” Sofia wrote. The actress seemed to be having lots of fun modeling her upcoming line, looking glammed up and ready to strike a pose, accessorizing her look with hoop earrings and rings.

The Hollywood star launched her collaboration with Walmart back in 2019, with a denim collection available for all body types, and now she is getting ready to share new designs with her fans and followers.

She also wore gold open-toe platform sandals, and danced to the rhythm of Bad Bunny ’s hit song ‘Después de la Playa,’ showing her dance moves on social media.