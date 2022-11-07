NEW ROMANCE Cher defends 40-year age gap with new boyfriend: ‘Love doesn’t know math’ Cher explained that they realized they had a connection after an encounter at Paris Fashion Week, and have since been spotted going on romantic dates in Los Angeles.

Cher is sharing her thoughts about the negative comments surrounding her new relationship with music executive Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, defending the 40-year age gap between both.

The 76-year-old singer took to social media to post several comments about her new romance, including a photo of her boyfriend captioned “Alexander” with a heart emoji. She also responded to some of the critics on Twitter.

“Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do,” she responded to someone, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.” Online users also shared their concert about the intentions of Alexander, who seems to have been introduced by Tyga to the singer.

“Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance,” she continued. “I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am,” adding, “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

Cher also wrote under another comment, “I’m Not Defending Us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” And it seems the couple are taking things very seriously, as the singer revealed that he has already met her family, and he has been treating her “like a queen.”

Cher explained that they realized they had a connection after an encounter at Paris Fashion Week, and have since been spotted going on romantic dates in Los Angeles. “That was Then, This is now,” Cher wrote on Twitter, referring to her new relationship.