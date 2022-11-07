ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher defends 40-year age gap with new boyfriend: ‘Love doesn’t know math’

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago
NEW ROMANCE Cher defends 40-year age gap with new boyfriend: 'Love doesn't know math' Cher explained that they realized they had a connection after an encounter at Paris Fashion Week, and have since been spotted going on romantic dates in Los Angeles.

Cher is sharing her thoughts about the negative comments surrounding her new relationship with music executive Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, defending the 40-year age gap between both.

The 76-year-old singer took to social media to post several comments about her new romance, including a photo of her boyfriend captioned “Alexander” with a heart emoji. She also responded to some of the critics on Twitter.

“Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do,” she responded to someone, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.” Online users also shared their concert about the intentions of Alexander, who seems to have been introduced by Tyga to the singer.

“Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance,” she continued. “I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am,” adding, “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

Cher also wrote under another comment, “I’m Not Defending Us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” And it seems the couple are taking things very seriously, as the singer revealed that he has already met her family, and he has been treating her “like a queen.”

Cher explained that they realized they had a connection after an encounter at Paris Fashion Week, and have since been spotted going on romantic dates in Los Angeles. “That was Then, This is now,” Cher wrote on Twitter, referring to her new relationship.

Comments / 14

Laverne Brison
2d ago

It's her business, but I'm not dating anyone that I could have given birth to. Forty years is too darn much. I'd have an issue with ten years. I'd be wondering what they wanted my old behind for.🙄

Related
RadarOnline

'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose’s Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With Cher

It was all in good fun, and it’s said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot. Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.
E! News

Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
SheKnows

Cher Sparks Dating Rumors After a PDA-Packed Dinner Date With a Much Younger Man

At 76 years old, Cher is looking fabulous and enjoying what may be a new romantic interest in life after being spotted with a man 40 years younger. The date night happened on Wednesday at Craig’s in West Hollywood, where the paparazzi loves to hang out, so this duo wanted to be seen. Cher, dressed in an all-black outfit and her hair in soft waves, tightly held hands with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, as they exited the restaurant. (See the photos HERE.) Edwards might be familiar to some fans because he’s the ex-boyfriend of Amber Rose. The date seemed...
HuffPost

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her

Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
People

Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'

"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
Ingram Atkinson

After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years

Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
